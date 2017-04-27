News By Tag
School Management Software to Master Your Work Flow- SBS Consulting Pte Ltd
SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a Singapore software company. It provides an integrated school management software to the educational centers. It also offers other business software like CRM System, Payroll System, & Doctor & Clinic Management System.
The schools, small as well as big, like other businesses, struggle to master their daily workflow. It especially happens to the educational institutes trying to manage it without an integrated school administration software Singapore. However, a web-based school management system no more a vogue. They need to muster the courage and invest in an integrated school management software.
"The schools are harnessing IT solutions to manage their registers and other paperwork. Doing it manually is takes an enormous amount of time and resources. It also means duplication of efforts across different departments leading to further wastages. We enable the schools in cutting down on the paperwork and automate data capture and reduce data redundancy.
Our state-of-the-
Selecting an online school management software is not a child's play. Finding one that can complement the school's needs is a matter of thorough research. Before starting the research, the school administrators, department heads, and the staff involved need to brainstorm and pinpoint their needs. They, especially, need to pay close attention to their specific needs that differentiate them from the other schools. It opens for them an opportunity to isolate the areas needing the customization of a proprietary or off-the-shelf software.
"No two schools are alike. The useful educational software for one may not completely fulfill all the needs of another. We have a team of innovative software developers that, if required, can provide highly customized modules to take care of your specific needs. They can make our proprietary software a perfect fit for your educational center," quoted Miss. Meena.
An integrated school management software should offer you well-developed modules to support the following tasks.
• Students Management
• Parents Management
• Teacher Management
• Integrated Teacher schedule
• Resource Allocation Management
• Multiple Branch Management
• Course Management
• Class Administration
• Exam Management
• Fees Management
• Finance Management
• Bio-metric Attendance Using Finger Scanners
• SMS & Email Reminder Management
• School Inventory Management
• Reports
The adoption of a module-rich school administration software Singapore helps the management in automation of various labor intensive tasks. It simplifies registration or enrollment of students. The software renders online forms which streamline student enquiries and makes student tracking a fuzz-free affair.
SBS Consulting's web-based school management software frees teachers from having to waste their valuable time by automating the attendance using biometric finger scanners. It provides a well-developed Email and SMS module which makes communicating with the parents an easy task for the school's staff. The staff does not have to engage in telephonic conversation or write letters to pass on current fees status to the parents. The software sends automated fees alerts. It helps the schools in increasing their returns on investment.
"There is no doubt that it's hard to manage modern educational centers without the use of a school management software. Moreover, the system greatly simplifies the administration of multiple branches of the school by facilitating the storage of complete information in a central place," elaborated Ms. Meena.
About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:
SBS Consulting, as the premium provider of business software, offers a feature-rich school management software to small educational centers in Singapore. It also provides Doctor & Clinic Management Software, CRM System & Payroll Software.
Contact:
Ms. Meena,
Visit: http://www.summittech.com.sg/
High Street Centre,
#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,
Singapore - 179094
Tel: (65) 6536 0036
Email: info@summittech.com.sg
Media Contact
SBS Consulting Software
Ms. Meena,
+65 65360036
***@summittech.com.sg
