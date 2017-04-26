News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Northeast Lean Conference to focus on holistic approach to implementing Continuous Improvement
Attendees from all industries will gain a deeper understanding of the technical side of Lean and how to sustain improvements, employee engagement and success within a culture that favors employee development
The Northeast Lean Conference attracts more than 500 passionate Lean implementers every year, from the manufacturing, healthcare and service industries key. Lean practitioners from the front lines to the back office attend with the goal of networking, benchmarking, sharing and learning all things continuous improvement and Lean – to get the tools, knowledge, inspiration and confidence they need to bring their organizations to higher levels of operational excellence.
Featured keynote presenters include Paul Akers, President of FastCap & author of the book "2-Second Lean", and Brian Wellinghoff, Vice President of Barry-Wehmiller. All attendees will receive complimentary copies of Paul's book as well as "Everybody Matters", the best-selling book by Barry-Wehmiller CEO Bob Chapman. Karl Wadensten, President of Vibco Vibrators and Kim Hollon, CEO & President of Signature Healthcare will also keynote. There will be more than 30 breakout sessions featuring presentations by the following organizations about creating, managing and sustaining a Lean culture, developing change agents and lean facilitators, and putting the principles and tools of Lean into practice by "everybody, every day." There is also a dedicated track for Applying Lean in Healthcare.
Appvion
Barry Wehmiller
Boston Children's Hospital
Boston Medical Center
Boston Scientific
Dell EMC
Fast Cap
Fed Ex Office Manufacturing
Hallmark Health
Haworth
Johnson & Johnson
Jotul North America
Legrand North America
Liberty Mutual
Mass General Hospital
Mass Mutual Financial Services
Merck
Murata Power Solutions
Plexus Corp
Regional Municipality of York
Signature Healthcare
Smith Midland
SnapCab
Sodexo
TE Connectivity
Universal Health Services
University of Michigan Health System
US Synthetic
USLBM
Vibco Vibrators
Willington Nameplate
Wright Global Graphics
GBMP President Bruce Hamilton said today:
"We are particularly excited about our agenda this year because 100% of the presenters are Lean practitioners currently working in industry and healthcare. With due respect to the many expert consultants and academics in our Lean community, this year's Northeast Lean Conference will showcase the challenges and accomplishments of hands-on Lean practitioners only. From keynoters and breakout sessions to panelists to our Lean Lounge teams we have recruited Lean leaders and change agents from some of America's most accomplished and innovative Lean organizations to address the benefits of integrating Lean culture with Lean tools. Don't miss this unique opportunity to share with primary sources of Lean transformation at this year's conference."
In addition, another dozen companies will present posters in our Community of Lean Lounge. Providing a venue for yokoten - the practice of peer-to-peer sharing of kaizen ideas – The Community of Lean Lounge is also a space where attendees can get a break from the face-forward dynamic of conference presentations and observe, learn, share, chat, benchmark and network with peers who can provide information, encouragement, solutions, and ideas to assist them in their own Lean journey.
Scott Matheson, COO of Dole & Bailey had this to say about this unique feature of the Northeast Lean Conference: "The Lean Lounge was a great experience for our team. It helped us understand how far we have come and what we have accomplished as a team. Sharing those experiences with our peers at The Northeast Lean Conference opened up a whole new dialogue of where we may improve our lean journey. Plus we made many contacts to help us continue improving."
The event is ideal for executives and managers who play a role in driving Lean transformation and also benefits front line team members, CI champions, and change agents. Visit http://www.NortheastLeanConference.org to view and download the agenda and see photos from previous years' conferences.
Contact
Lela Glikes
***@gbmp.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse