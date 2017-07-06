Nominations now being accepted for 9th Annual Silver Toaster Award for Employee Excellence in Lean

The Silver Toaster Award is presented annually at The Northeast Lean Conference to one outstanding employee who has embraced Lean - who performs his or her job exceptionally well, always with Lean in mind.

-- The Award was developed in 2009 to celebrate Employee Excellence and recognize contributions of non-exempt staff to the success of an organization's Lean implementation and transformation.Nominees understand the vision for the future of their organization and share in the responsibility of working towards enterprise-wide improvement. He or she has conceptualized, developed or implemented an innovative improvement to a process or technique, leads by example and engages in Lean learning whenever the opportunity presents itself, surpassing expectations by having a significant impact on the morale and participation of other employees and having merited peer recognition as a role model for personal and professional development. Nominees also have demonstrated an exceptional understanding of and enthusiasm for Lean principles, tools, and philosophy as well as the ability to share this knowledge and passion with fellow employees.It is the vision of the award to recognize leadership & participation excellencein the Lean transformation of his or her organization.The nominated individuals will be judged by a distinguished panel of Lean practitioners and GBMP Continuous Improvement Managers, including Bruce Hamilton, President of GBMP and producer of the eponymic video "Toast Kaizen". A nomination form must be completed and submitted to GBMP, Inc. by August 4th, 2017. Winners are chosen based on the nominees' qualities as presented in the nomination form. All nominees will be acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to their organizations during The Northeast Lean Conference, butwill receive the Silver Toaster Award. All Silver Toaster Nominees receive complimentary registration to both days of the popular educational conference and will be recognized with a plaque during the award presentation.The award will be presented on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, in Worcester, Massachusetts, during the 13Annual Northeast Lean Conference taking place September 19-20, 2017. Complete event details, including the agenda, session abstracts, speaker biographies, the exhibitor prospectus, logistical information and registration form are available at www.NortheastLeanConference.orgThis year's event features presentations by Lean practitioners – zero consultants or academics – from some of the world's most successful companies including Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Barry Wehmiller, Federal Express, Massachusetts General Hospital, and more. Delegates will enjoy four keynotes, 30+ interactive, participatory and hands-on breakout sessions, benchmarking in our largest Community of Lean Lounge yet, and unbeatable opportunities for networking with fellow passionate Lean practitioners and peers.