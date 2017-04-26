 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* David Leite
* Notes on a Banana
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726

Notes on a Banana- A Conversation with Author David Leite

Notes on a Banana has been described as a candid, courageous, and at times laugh-out-loud funny story of family, food, mental illness, and sexual identity. Join us at the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Oliver Wolcott Library
David Leite
Notes on a Banana

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Litchfield - Connecticut - US

LITCHFIELD, Conn. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Notes on a Banana has been described as a candid, courageous, and at times laugh-out-loud funny story of family, food, mental illness, and sexual identity.

David Leite grew up in the 1960s in a devoutly Catholic, blue-collar, food-crazed Portuguese home in Fall River, Massachusetts. With a vivid imagination and a flair for the dramatic, "Banana" as his mother endearingly called him, yearned to live in a middle-class house with a swinging kitchen door just like the ones on television, and fell in love with everything French. But David also struggled with the emotional devastation of manic depression. Until he was diagnosed in his mid-thirties, David found relief from his wild mood swings in learning about food, watching Julia Child, and cooking for others.

Join Joseph Montebello as he facilitates this conversation with David Leite.

David Leite is a food writer, cookbook author, and web publisher. In 2006, he had the distinction of being the first winner of a James Beard Award for a website, a feat he repeated in 2007. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, Saveur, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Pastry, Men's Health, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Sun-Times, and the Washington Post. He has also appeared on Beat Bobby Flay and The Today Show. His first book, The New Portuguese Table, explored the food of his heritage and won the IACP's 2010 First Book: Julia Child Award. Visit his website at davidleite.com.

A wine and cheese reception will follow. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share