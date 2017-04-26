News By Tag
An insight into the beneficial world of team outing / employee engagement / team outbound
Trebound.com is an one stop solution for all your outbound learning/indoor training needs be it fun team outing or any customised training,
In today's fast-paced and overly competitive work environment with mounting pressures and short deadlines, it is only natural that one would want to escape every now and then. So how do the employers manage to keep their staff content and make sure that they work at an optimal level through it all? The answer lies in team outing, a recreational learning experience that is beneficial for both the employee and the organisation.
Employee engagement
Employee engagement enables more productive and high-quality work, thus directly impacting the growth of the company. Reports back this too, stating that organisations that have an enhanced level of employee engagement were more likely to witness an increase in sales and profit. This is where a team outing comes extremely handy as it fosters employee engagement through the various activities and programs which challenge them physically as well as mentally. The carefully curated activities inspire creativity, builds trust among the members, teaches them to face challenges as well as work as a team.
Breaking barriers and opening the doors of communication
Team off-sites are highly effective in breaking barriers, as all kinds of hierarchies are tossed out of the window during the program. Members across positions work in tandem to reach one common goal of acing the activity at hand. The doors of communication are opened (something that is important in order to have processes in place) and this gets carried on to the workspace as well. This distinctly facilitates a stronger team and heightens productivity, bringing about an overall benefit.
Inspiring creativity and helping one overcome fears
The challenging activities conducted during outings forces employees to think, analyse and channel their creativity to come up with solutions. This, in turn, develops problem-solving skills, inspires creativity at work and builds confidence. Team off-sites take employees out of their comfort zone where they perform despite their concerns or weaknesses. This can translate into staff members being more receptive towards ideas they might have considered as risks before, thus encouraging innovation.
Team bonding and encouragement of workplace collaboration
Team off-site programs conduct several team bonding activities where members have to forget their differences and work towards a common goal. During the activities, they understand each other's strengths, weaknesses as well interests and leverage each other's strong suits to make their project a success. This understanding aids fruitful workplace collaboration which is vital to the progress of the company.
How the venues for team outing makes all the difference...
The power of learning outside of the confines of the classroom is well documented. One of the major pulls of team off-sites is the venues for team outing. Let's face it, we all need a break from the routine to come back to work refreshed and rejuvenated. The salubrious settings, be it in well-appointed resorts, on top of a hill, by the riverside or in the midst of nature offers the ideal stress-free environment that helps the employee relax and unwind unlike in the office premises. In this relaxed state of mind that the employee lets go of his/her inhibitions and is more receptive to the programs. The teachings naturally get embedded into the mind of the candidates, enabling them effortlessly incorporate them in the workplace as well.
Corporate Training
Corporate training gives primary focus to professional development, enabling employees to improve their skill sets as well as deliver an enhanced performance. Especially in the recent past, companies have woken up to the importance of this, understanding that it is an essential tool for employees (and thereby the company) to survive in a highly competitive market.
Employers avail of corporate training for several reasons, to let the new employees adjust to the workforce, equip the current ones with new skills as well as promote staff members into jobs that necessitate different skill sets. Some of the added advantages that come out of this training include increased loyalty as well as employee satisfaction and retention.
L&D Programs (Learning and Development Programs)
L&D programs (Learning and Development Programs) play a vital role in aligning corporate training with the business goals and objectives of the company. The program is designed in such a manner that the right skills are developed for the right profile. It involves developing management skills and imparts employee with expertise that matches the company's requirement. This results in improved skills, enhanced leadership performances, coherence between the teams and business commitments and overall employee satisfaction.
OD Interventions (Organisational Development Intervention)
OD Interventions are planned activities designed to increase the knowledge, functioning and effectiveness of employees in order to accomplish a favourable output. It offers an opportunity for the company as well as the personnel to reach their best potential.
One of the main components of OD Interventions includes allowing employees to function as human beings rather than mere resources. It gives members a thorough understanding of the organisation's core attributes, climate, deep rooted values and strategies.
What we do at Trebound:
http://www.trebound.com - Trebound's innovative and out of the box approach enables employees and well as employers discover their true potential. Our programs are highly interactive and based on experiential learning. They are curated by the best in the industry and are custom made as per the client requirements. And most importantly, we at Trebound make the entire team outing experience a fun, adventurous and interesting one.
More on http://www.trebound.com/
