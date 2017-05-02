 

San Diego Lawyer Announces Disabled Veteran Scholarship

 
SAN DIEGO - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- San Diego criminal defense attorney Ryan J. Tegnelia, and his law firm, RJT Criminal Defense, have announce that the firm will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship for the benefit of disabled veterans. This is an educational scholarship in the form of tuition assistance.

Adjusting from military to civilian life is often difficult, and the transition presents even more obstacles in the case of disabled veterans. One way the firm hopes to demonstrate its appreciation to those who have served our country is to provide an incentive to continue their education. The scholarship can be used to offset a portion of the cost of tuition at a vocational (trade) school or college (including junior college).

The scholarship is open to any man or woman who is a veteran of any branch of the United States Armed Forces, and who has a disability rating of 30% or higher. It is not required that the veteran be enrolled at an educational institution at the time he or she submits the application, but the scholarship must be used within a year of the announcement of the award.

Disabled veterans who are interested in applying for the scholarship, and anyone who would like to learn more about the firm's scholarship program, are encouraged to visit their website, which contains the application and a detailed explanation of the application and selection process, as well as the privacy policy. All applications must be submitted no later than February 13, 2018. The winner will be chosen on or before March 13, 2018.

The firm requests that any additional questions about the scholarship be submitted by email if possible. The firm may be reached at:

RJT Criminal Defense
2820 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 110
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 577-0868
mike@sandiegocriminallawyerrt.com

Contact
Ryan J. Tegnelia
(619) 577-0868
***@sandiegocriminallawyerrt.com

RJT Criminal Defense
Email:***@sandiegocriminallawyerrt.com
