May 2017
Law School Scholarship Offered by San Diego Attorney

 
SAN DIEGO - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- RJT Criminal Defense, a San Diego law firm, has announced that it will award a $1,000 law student scholarship. The award will be applied to offset a portion of the tuition cost for attendance at a United States ABA-accredited law school.

The road to becoming an attorney is lengthy as well as expensive. The rewards, however, are significant, including an expansion of possible career paths. The firm believes that along with those benefits are certain responsibilities. Specifically, the firm believes that those who possess a law degree are in a unique position to make positive changes in their community and perhaps in the world in general. The scholarship is intended to ease to at least a small degree the financial strain of pursuing a law degree.

The scholarship is open to those who attend or who will shortly be attending a U.S. law school that is accredited by the American Bar Association. Enrollment at the time of the submission of the application is not required, although the scholarship must be utilized within 1 year after the date of the award. The application deadline is February 22, 2018, and the name of the winner will be announced no later than March 22, 2018.

Law students (and prospective law students) who are interested in applying or learning more about the scholarship are urged to visit the firm's website. It contains all the relevant information about the scholarship program, including the process of applying for the scholarship. Additional questions may be submitted (preferably by email) to:

RJT Criminal Defense
2820 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 110
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 577-0868
mike@sandiegocriminallawyerrt.com

Contact
Ryan J. Tegnelia
(619) 577-0868
***@sandiegocriminallawyerrt.com

Source:RJT Criminal Defense
Email:***@sandiegocriminallawyerrt.com
Tags:Scholarship, Law Student
Industry:Education, Legal
Location:San Diego - California - United States
