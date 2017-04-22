Autism Scholarship Announced by San Diego Law Firm



The San Diego law firm RJT Criminal Defense has announced that it is offering a scholarship for people who have been diagnosed with autism (now known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD or autism)). This is an educational scholarship consisting of a tuition payment of $1,000 to the school chosen by the winning applicant. Qualifying institutions include trade schools, vocational schools, colleges and junior colleges.ASD is a condition that includes a number of disorders (such as Asperger's syndrome) that were, until several years ago, separately categorized. ASD can have a profound effect upon communication and language, with a corresponding impact in the area of education. In offering the scholarship, the law firm seeks to encourage the continuation of the education of those diagnosed with autism.United States citizens who have been diagnosed with ASD or autism are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The scholarship funds must be utilized within a year after the date of the award, although the applicant need not be enrolled at the time he or she submits the application.Persons interested in applying for the scholarship and those who wish to learn more about the firm's scholarship program are invited to visit the RJT Criminal Defense website , which contains all the pertinent information. The application deadline is February 5, 2018. The name of the winner will be announced no later than March 5, 2018.Questions may be submitted (we prefer email) to:RJT Criminal Defense2820 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 110San Diego, CA 92108(619) 577-0868


