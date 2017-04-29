Country(s)
Law Student Scholarship Announced by Phoenix Law Firm
A legal education is an expensive and lengthy process, requiring an immense amount of time, energy and dedication. At the same time, obtaining a law degree confers certain benefits on one who holds a degree, as well as certain responsibilities, including making a difference in the lives of others. It is the hope of KLT and its founder, John Kelly, that in in providing the scholarship, the financial burden of attending law school will be alleviated, to some extent, for the successful law student. In some cases, the availability of the scholarship may provide a positive influence on a person's decision to attend law school.
The scholarship is open to United States citizens who currently attend, or who intend to enroll in, a U.S. ABA-accredited law school.
Anyone who would like to apply for the scholarship should visit the KLT website. The website contains the details of the scholarship program, the online application, the specific requirements for applying, and the firm's privacy policy. The deadline for the submission of applications is February 22, 2018.
If anyone has additional questions, please contact the firm by email:
Kelly Law Team
1 E. Washington St., Suite 500
Phoenix, AZ 85004
602-283-4122
email mike@jkphoenixpersonalinjuryattorney.com
