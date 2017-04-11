Country(s)
Industry News
Phoenix Law Firm Announces Law Student Scholarship
Having a law degree confers many benefits, together, the firm believes, with certain responsibilities. Attending law school and obtaining a law degree, however, are both expensive and time-consuming. The scholarship is designed to alleviate to a degree the financial pressure associated with the legal education process. The $1,000 award will be paid in the form of tuition to the law school chosen by the scholarship winner.
The scholarship is open to United States citizens who are attending, or who will in the near future be attending, a U.S. law school accredited by the American Bar Association.
Individuals interested in applying for the scholarship should visit the Black Wynn website. The website provides the information concerning the scholarship, as well as the specifics of the application and the application process. The deadline for the completion and submission of applications is February 23, 2018, and the decision on the winner of the scholarship will be made no later than March 23, 2018.
All questions should be submitted via email (if possible) and directed to:
Black Wynn PLLC
40 North Central Avenue, Suite 1400
Phoenix, Arizona 85004
480-665-7324
email michael@blackwynn.com
Media Contact
David Black
480-665-7324
michael@blackwynn.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse