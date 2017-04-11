Phoenix Law Firm Announces Law Student Scholarship



Having a law degree confers many benefits, together, the firm believes, with certain responsibilities. Attending law school and obtaining a law degree, however, are both expensive and time-consuming. The scholarship is designed to alleviate to a degree the financial pressure associated with the legal education process. The $1,000 award will be paid in the form of tuition to the law school chosen by the scholarship winner.



Black Wynn PLLC, a Phoenix law firm, has announced a new scholarship for law students. The scholarship will be in the form of a $1,000 tuition payment to the law school attended by (or to be attended by) the successful applicant. Having a law degree confers many benefits, together, the firm believes, with certain responsibilities. Attending law school and obtaining a law degree, however, are both expensive and time-consuming. The scholarship is designed to alleviate to a degree the financial pressure associated with the legal education process. The $1,000 award will be paid in the form of tuition to the law school chosen by the scholarship winner. The scholarship is open to United States citizens who are attending, or who will in the near future be attending, a U.S. law school accredited by the American Bar Association. Individuals interested in applying for the scholarship should visit the Black Wynn website. The website provides the information concerning the scholarship, as well as the specifics of the application and the application process. The deadline for the completion and submission of applications is February 23, 2018, and the decision on the winner of the scholarship will be made no later than March 23, 2018. All questions should be submitted via email (if possible) and directed to: Black Wynn PLLC, 40 North Central Avenue, Suite 1400, Phoenix, Arizona 85004, 480-665-7324, email michael@blackwynn.com


