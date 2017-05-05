 

May 2017
Law School Scholarship Announced by Phoenix, Arizona Law Firm

 
PHOENIX - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Phoenix criminal defense attorney Adam Feldman has announced that his firm, The Feldman Law Firm, is accepting applications for a $1,000 educational scholarship for law students. The scholarship, which will be in the form of a tuition payment for law school, is being offered to ease to some degree the financial impact of a legal education.

Becoming an attorney involves years of study and sacrifice, in terms of both time and money. At the same time, as an attorney, an individual is in a unique position to help others and make a difference in their community. The scholarship program is designed not only to assist with tuition, but also to remind those who will become members of the bar of the positive impact they can make in the world.

The application is open not only to United States citizens who are currently law students but also to those who anticipate that they will be enrolling in a U.S. law school in the near future. In either event, the law school must be a U.S. school accredited by the American Bar Association. The application deadline is February 12, 2018, and the winner will be announced no later than March 12, 2018.

Anyone interested in applying for the scholarship, or learning more about The Feldman Law Firm scholarship program, should visit the firm's website. The website sets forth all the necessary information about both the scholarship and the application process, as well as the privacy policy.

Questions may be addressed (preferably by email) to:

The Feldman Law Firm
1 E. Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
602-540-7887
mike@afphoenixcriminalattorney.com

