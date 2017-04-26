News By Tag
Alfacon Solutions Provides Parcel Processing and Sorting Solutions
Murdoch noted that parcel sortation including sliding shoe sorters offer reliable high-speed parcel sorting, ideal for a variety of product sizes and shapes such as soft packs, polybags, and corrugated boxes. A wide range of conveyors are available for postal and parcel distribution and flexible solutions handle inconsistent shapes and sizes, and increase speed and accuracy for weighing, tracking and delivery. Parcel solutions must address unit sortation, frequently accomplished with tilt-tray and cross-belt sorters for high-capacity, high-speed post, and parcel sorting environments, ideal for a variety of product sizes and shapes including envelopes, soft packs, polybags, and corrugated boxes.
Alfacon Solutions
Founded in 1983, Alfacon Solutions (www.alfaconsolutions.com) is a leading case and pallet conveyor handling systems company operating from an 80,000 square foot facility in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada. Based in lean manufacturing principles, including best-practice value stream mapping and continuous improvement, the Alfacon team designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs complete material handling solutions.
CEO John Murdoch is proud of the company's hands-on approach when analyzing clients' challenges and developing solutions based on experience and innovation. The combination of standard and custom engineered components enables Alfacon to create unique material handling solutions tailored to each client; this engineered-to-
The core values of Alfacon Solutions ensure a customer-centric approach to every project and drives the entire team to consistently deliver exceptional results. From experience, passion, and integrity to commitment, innovation, and on-time delivery dependability, Alfacon Solutions anticipates double digit growth year over year for the next decade. Follow on Twitter @AlfaconSolution.
