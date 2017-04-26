The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association Looks at WarehouseOS

Contact

Tim Hoj, CEO

***@warehousemobilesolutions.com Tim Hoj, CEO

End

-- MHEDA Journal recently highlighted Hoj Engineering & Sales and how they have remained at the forefront of innovation for more than 50 years. Founded in 1964, Henning Hoj set forth a mission to change the industry. Today, brothers Peter Hoj, President, and Tim Hoj, CEO, continue to build on Henning's legacy. Hoj continues to push the envelope and remains on the leading edge of technology and innovation. Hoj Engineering expanded from an overhead crane company to a portfolio that includes overhead cranes, conveyors, docks and doors, racking, storage automation, forklifts, controls, and warehouse management software called WarehouseOS.Finding ways to differentiate from the competition has long been one of Hoj's strong suits. The company has grown organically through the years, identifying customer needs and adapting to fulfill them.While Hoj has always been a progressive company, its recent focus on software and turnkey systems was dictated by the changing customer demands. Now, more than ever, customers are looking for turnkey services and automation."Customers want solutions that will help them improve and they want a company that can deliver the whole package. Our WarehouseOS, for example, is a very innovative product that we provide to the marketplace. It is a tablet-based warehouse management system that can help bring a customer's warehouse into the future," shared Tim Hoj.The MHEDA Journal is published quarterly with an average total distribution of approximately 3,000, The MHEDA Journal is MHEDA's flagship publication, covering issues related to material handling including industry forecast, top trends, best practices and more. Available in print and digital versions.About WarehouseOSWarehouseOS, a new tablet-based Warehouse Operations System brings warehouses into the future today. Warehouse management systems have been around for a long time with too many companies still using the RF gun to conduct inventory management, scan in new items, and pick orders. The RF gun solutions typically cost double what modern solutions offer. WarehouseOS and associated apps have been developed to make everything about the warehouse easier and better. Apps allow small or large companies to receive products, manage inventory, perform cycle counting, conduct single picks or do batch picking, verify items picked and pack them into boxes.A team of experts in material handling equipment and solutions developed WarehouseOS to maximize the throughput of warehousing and distributing facilities. From small eCommerce, to high volume SKU facilities, from omni-channel companies to FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), WarehouseOS is equipped to handle everything. From small startups with simple needs to complex, large distribution centers, WarehouseOS is the tablet solution which enables manufacturers and distribution centers to be a step ahead of the competition. Follow WarehouseOS on Twitter @WarehouseOS.