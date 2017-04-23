 
Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423


Hytrol Launches 24/7 Customer Care Support on May 1

Hytrol Launches 24/7 Customer Care Support to our customers and integration partners on May 1 2017
 
 
JONESBORO, Ark. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Hytrol, a manufacturer of advanced material handling solutions, has announced that available customer support hours will be extended to 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting May 1, 2017.

Hytrol continues to make significant investments in support services. This includes implementing user-requested features and enhancements within its intranet and increasing staff levels to accommodate growing demands from integration partners and customers.

"We're excited to offer 24/7 support to our customers and integration partners," said Tony Sartin, Hytrol's customer care manager. "Hytrol has always been dedicated to helping our Integration Partner Network and customers expand and advance, and we will continue to work toward the best advancements in customer care to make that happen. We want to provide positive experiences, and this 24/7 support initiative combined with our accessible outlets will allow us to achieve that."

Beginning on May 1, the team will be available to assist integration partners and customers regarding Hytrol's advanced conveyor solutions and services around the clock. A bilingual employee will be present on all shifts. Customers and integration partners may continue to contact the team via phone at 1-844-4HYTROL, via email at wecare@hytrol.com or through the live chat service available on www.hytrol.com.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution needs. Established in 1947, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. From traditional roller and gravity conveyors to the most advanced conveying system technologies such as 24-volt conveying solutions and logic-driven zero-pressure accumulation, we seek to create the most value possible for their customers. Hytrol believes that these solutions are only as good as the people behind them.

Hytrol works with a network of integration partners to implement solutions for customers across the globe. The company's emphasis on the "Hytrol Family" mindset continues to make Hytrol a great place to work as well as a mainstay of the company's respected position within the material handling industry. With 2017 marking the company's 70th year in business, Hytrol looks forward to accomplishing many more milestones in this monumental year of the company's history. Hytrol is a proud member of MHI, CEMA (Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association), RILA (Retail Industry Leaders Association) and IABSC (International Association of Baggage System). Follow Hytrol on Twitter @Hytrol.

