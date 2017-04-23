News By Tag
Hytrol Launches 24/7 Customer Care Support on May 1
Hytrol Launches 24/7 Customer Care Support to our customers and integration partners on May 1 2017
Hytrol continues to make significant investments in support services. This includes implementing user-requested features and enhancements within its intranet and increasing staff levels to accommodate growing demands from integration partners and customers.
"We're excited to offer 24/7 support to our customers and integration partners," said Tony Sartin, Hytrol's customer care manager. "Hytrol has always been dedicated to helping our Integration Partner Network and customers expand and advance, and we will continue to work toward the best advancements in customer care to make that happen. We want to provide positive experiences, and this 24/7 support initiative combined with our accessible outlets will allow us to achieve that."
Beginning on May 1, the team will be available to assist integration partners and customers regarding Hytrol's advanced conveyor solutions and services around the clock. A bilingual employee will be present on all shifts. Customers and integration partners may continue to contact the team via phone at 1-844-4HYTROL, via email at wecare@hytrol.com or through the live chat service available on www.hytrol.com.
Hytrol works with a network of integration partners to implement solutions for customers across the globe. With 2017 marking the company's 70th year in business, Hytrol looks forward to accomplishing many more milestones in this monumental year of the company's history.
