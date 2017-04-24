News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Relaunch of artforrent web portal
The burger consulting group is pleased to announce the long-awaited redesign and deployment of its customised and global networking platform artforrent.eu, where artists can upload their artwork to be rented by organisations & private households.
"Based on our initial development and implementation of a network for commercial business partner master data management, we have invested more than two years of intensive redesign and optimisation to deliver our current framework model, which is based on solid and proven business processes, ensuring global data governance and compliance-related issues are adhered to and last, but not least, to offer our artists and customers the flexibility to maximise the potential of their love of art – all in one online portal." Says Mr. Ferdinand Burger, CEO and Founder of the burger consulting group. He continues "Not only do we address general art and culture activities, but through our extensive data lifecycle processes, we ensure that the available data are correct, accurate and trustworthy."
To show the flexibility of our framework model, the following examples of areas of business can benefit from the services offered through our framework:
1. Standard Master Data Management disciplines, including artist-, customer-, franchise-, artwork- and exhibition processes - http://www.artforrent.eu
2. Management of all aspects and activities related to artists, franchisees, customers, commercial and non-profit organisations, as well as private individuals.
3. Management of intellectual property, copyright and industrial design activities
4. Community networking for the exchange of data, creation of programmes, events and groups, as well as components to stimulate transparent and open communication between all community members - network.artforrent.eu
5. Community activities related art and culture within organisations, associations and commercial business partners
6. Management of master data related to real estate, asset management and entities throughout specific business processes
Should your organisation wish to rent art at unbeatable prices, or – as an artist submit your work to be made available on our global platform, or you wish to become an artforrent franchise holder or representative, our end-to-end solution covers all aspects of business processes, asset management, long-term and short-term rentals as well as ensuring a secure and trusted environment for all our business partners.
Contact
artforrent customer service
www.artforrent.eu
***@artforrent.eu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse