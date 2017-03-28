News By Tag
Relaunch of Flexible Online Portal for Master Data Management
Whether implemented for standard master data lifecycle management activities to extend and manage business partner relationships to managing clinical trial processes, our portal offers transparency, communication and ownership of data.
"Based on our initial development and implementation of a network for commercial business partner master data management, we have invested more than two years of intensive redesign and optimisation to deliver our current framework model, which is based on solid and proven business processes, ensuring global data governance and compliance-related issues are adhered to and last, but not least, to offer our clients the flexibility to maximise the potential of their master data records and business intelligence - all in one online portal." Says Mr. Ferdinand Burger, CEO and Founder of the burger consulting group. He continues "Not only do we address business-critical activities, but through our extensive data lifecycle processes, we ensure that the available data are correct, accurate and trustworthy."
To show the flexibility of our framework model, the following examples of areas of business can benefit from the services offered through our framework:
1. - Standard Master Data Management disciplines, including vendor-, customer-, supply chain and procurement, human resources-, finance and materials and products processes - http://www.commercialbusinesspartnernetwork.com
2. - Management of all aspects and activities related to Clinical Trial Organisations, its customers, medical facilities, medical and regulatory bodies, as well as patients participating in clinical trials - http://cro-demo.bcgch-
3. - Management of Intellectual Property, patents, trademarks, copyright and industrial design activities
4. - Community networking for the exchange of data, creation of programmes, events and groups, as well as components to address Diversity & Inclusion Policies in the workplace, external communities and non-profit organisations - www.terrahomme.com
5. - Community activities related Art and Culture within organisations, associations and commercial business partners
6. - Management of master data related to Real Estate, Asset Management and entities throughout specific business processes
7. - Denied Third Party Screening – legal and natural entities, as well as countries on a number of international embargo-, sanctions- and denied party lists.
Should your organisation wish to accomplish the maximum advantage of its master data records, delivering accurate and trusted data for business-critical processes, the burger consulting group's flexible and sustainable solution is the answer to optimised processes, adherence to global and regional governance and compliance standards and offers all entities within the network controlled access to valuable data at times when accuracy and quality are crucial to the progress of many business activities within your organisation.
Contact
Mr. Ferdinand Burger
+41 79 727 9668
***@bcgch.com
