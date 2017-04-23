 
Company introduces Memory Card Data Recovery Software to recover lost data

Memory Card Data Recovery Software allows user to restore all deleted file and folders from SD card storage media.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Memory Card Data Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve lost images, photos, pictures, audio-video files and other crucial data from memory card storage device. Memory card data recovery program uses advance disk scanning mechanism to search and recover all lost data from SD card storage media. Memory card data retrieval tool provides flexibility to recover missing data from all major types of memory cards such as SD card, mini SD, micro SD, SDHC, SDHC Plus, Compact Flash, Multimedia Card, Memory Stick (MS, MS Pro, MS Pro DUO), Picture Card and many more.

Memory Card Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve lost data saved in different types of file formats such as MOV, BMP, MP3, M4V, TXT, GIF, MIDI, MPEG, JPG, WAV, AAC, AVI and other similar file formats. SD card data recovery tool supports all major brands of memory card such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Olympus, Samsung and many more.

Software features:

1. Software provides facility to recover all lost or deleted data from corrupted memory card.

2. Allows user to save all recovered files at user specified location on computer system.

3. Recovers lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing SD card on computer system.

4. Provides data preview option to view all lost data before actual data recovery process.

5. Software is compatible with all major capacities of memory card such as 512 MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and even higher capacity of memory cards.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.partitionrecovery.biz

Email: support@partitionrecovery.biz

