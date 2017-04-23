News By Tag
Company introduces Memory Card Data Recovery Software to recover lost data
Memory Card Data Recovery Software allows user to restore all deleted file and folders from SD card storage media.
Memory Card Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve lost data saved in different types of file formats such as MOV, BMP, MP3, M4V, TXT, GIF, MIDI, MPEG, JPG, WAV, AAC, AVI and other similar file formats. SD card data recovery tool supports all major brands of memory card such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Olympus, Samsung and many more.
Software features:
1. Software provides facility to recover all lost or deleted data from corrupted memory card.
2. Allows user to save all recovered files at user specified location on computer system.
3. Recovers lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing SD card on computer system.
4. Provides data preview option to view all lost data before actual data recovery process.
5. Software is compatible with all major capacities of memory card such as 512 MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and even higher capacity of memory cards.
