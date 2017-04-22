News By Tag
Company announces NTFS Partition Data Recovery software to retrieve deleted files from hard disk
NTFS Partition Data Recovery Software recovers deleted digital pictures, photos, mp3 songs, videos, documents, word files, excel spreadsheets and other precious data from NTFS hard disk partition.
Data recovery software for NTFS provides complete solution to retrieve entire deleted data from hard disk drives partitioned on NTFS and NTFS 5 file system. NTFS data restoration application is developed with inbuilt advanced disk scanning mechanism to scan and recover lost data files hard disk partition. Software is compatible with all major hard disk manufactures like Western digital, Sony, Toshiba, Samsung, IBM, Dell and other popular brands.
Software Features:
1. Retrieve lost data even when "Drive not detected" or "Drive not formatted" error message is displayed on PC.
2. Software provides option to save recovered data at user specified location on your computer system.
3. Recover lost file and folders from virus infected, logically damaged and corrupted hard disk drive partition.
4. Recover lost or missing file and folders from formatted hard disk drive on NTFS and NTFS 5 file system.
5. Program uses advanced disk scanning technique to scan and recover lost data file from NTFS partitioned hard disk drive.
