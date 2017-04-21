 
News By Tag
* Flash Drive Recovery Software
* USB drive recovery tool
* Pen Drive Data Recovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Company introduces USB Drive Data Recovery Software to recover lost data

USB Drive Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover deleted file and folders from pen drive storage media.
 
 
usbdrive-data-rec-src
usbdrive-data-rec-src
 
GHAZIABAD, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- USB Drive Data Recovery Software provides complete solution to recover lost images, pictures, photos, documents, audios, videos and other similar file and folders from corrupted USB drive. Flash drive data recovery software uses advance disk scanning mechanism to search and recover deleted data from pen drive storage media. USB drive data restoration tool allows user to retrieve lost data from different types of USB drives such as pen drive, thumb drive, key drive, jet flash drive, handy drive, jump drive etc. Software facilitates users to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

USB Drive Data Recovery Software recovers deleted data saved in different types of file formats such as DOC, TXT, PDF, AAC, WMA, MOV, JPEG, GIF, BMP and other similar file formats. Flash drive data recovery tool retrieve lost file and folders in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted drive, virus/worm infected drive, improper usage of pen drive and other similar data loss conditions.

Software features:

1. Software provides facility to recover deleted file and folders from formatted USB drive.

2. Flash drive data recovery tool retrieve lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing USB drive on PC.

3. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted data before final recovery process.

4. Software provides flexibility to support all major pen drive brands such as Kingston, Transcend, Dell, SanDisk, Sony and other brands.

5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.partitionrecovery.biz

Email: support@partitionrecovery.biz

Contact
PartitionRecovery.biz
***@partitionrecovery.biz
End
Source:
Email:***@partitionrecovery.biz
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PartitionRecovery.biz News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share