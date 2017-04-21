News By Tag
Company introduces USB Drive Data Recovery Software to recover lost data
USB Drive Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover deleted file and folders from pen drive storage media.
USB Drive Data Recovery Software recovers deleted data saved in different types of file formats such as DOC, TXT, PDF, AAC, WMA, MOV, JPEG, GIF, BMP and other similar file formats. Flash drive data recovery tool retrieve lost file and folders in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted drive, virus/worm infected drive, improper usage of pen drive and other similar data loss conditions.
Software features:
1. Software provides facility to recover deleted file and folders from formatted USB drive.
2. Flash drive data recovery tool retrieve lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing USB drive on PC.
3. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted data before final recovery process.
4. Software provides flexibility to support all major pen drive brands such as Kingston, Transcend, Dell, SanDisk, Sony and other brands.
5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.partitionrecovery.biz
Email: support@partitionrecovery.biz
