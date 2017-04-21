News By Tag
Company introduces Android Data Recovery Software to recover lost or deleted data
Android Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover deleted files and folders from android technology based mass storage devices.
Android Data Recovery Software provides facility to restore all deleted data in various data loss conditions such as virus attack, accidental deletion of file and folders, software malfunction, formatted android device, human error, logically corrupted android device, improper device usage and other data loss situations. Software provides flexibility to work on all types of android devices such as android mobile phone, android tablet pc and other android technology based devices.
Features of Software:
1. Software provides facility to recover lost file and folders from various android technology based devices.
2. Provides advance disk scanning technology to search and recover lost or deleted data.
3. Facilitates user to recover lost data saved in various file formats.
4. Recover lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing Android device on computer system.
5. No technical expertise required to operate the program.
