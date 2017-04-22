News By Tag
Company introduces Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from cell phone
Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve all deleted file and folders from cell phone storage device.
Mobile Phone Data Recovery Software restores deleted data in major data loss conditions such as improper usage of device, accidental data deletion, virus/worm affected data, formatted or reformatted cell phone, battery failure and other similar data loss conditions. Cell phone data recovery tool recovers lost data from all major brands of mobile phones such as Nokia, Samsung, HTC, Sony, Motorola and many more.
Software features:
1. Software allows user to retrieve lost images, pictures, images, documents, mp3/mp4 files and other similar data from corrupted mobile phone storage device.
2. Mobile phone data recovery program recovers lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing cell phone on computer system.
3. Software restores all deleted data without modifying original data.
4. Cell phone data recovery tool supports long size file name recovery.
5. Software is easy to use and does not require any prior technical knowledge to operate it.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.partitionrecovery.biz
Email: support@partitionrecovery.biz
