Nanotechnology - No Small Matter
How does nanotechnology affect our lives? What future developments can we expect?
Although nanotechnology is a relatively new science, it has numerous applications in our daily lives, ranging from consumer goods to medicine to improving the environment.
In medicine, for example, nanoparticles are being employed to deliver drugs and other substances to specific types of cells, such as cancer cells. Environmental applications of nanotechnology include cleaning up of pollution and making alternative energy sources more cost effective. Nanoelectronics allows us to improve display screens on electronic devices and increase the density of memory chips.
The members of the panel include:
Prof. Dr. Shirley Knauer, Professor of Molecular Biology II, University of Duisburg-Essen
Prof. Frank Gu, Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology, University of Waterloo
Thomas N. Theis (Moderator), Executive Director, Columbia Nano Initiative, Columbia University
The event will take place on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the German Center for Research and Innovation (871 United Nations Plaza, First Avenue, between 48th & 49th Streets).
The German Center for Research and Innovation (http://www.germaninnovation.org)provides information and support for the realization of cooperative and collaborative projects between North America and Germany. With the goal of enhancing communication on the critical challenges of the 21st century, GCRI hosts a wide range of events from lectures and exhibitions to workshops and science dinners. Opened in February 2010, GCRI was created as a cornerstone of the German government's initiative to internationalize science and research and is one of five centers worldwide.
Contact:
Edwin Linderkamp |German Center for Research and Innovation
871 United Nations Plaza |New York, NY 10017
(212) 339-8606 X302
press@germaninnovation.org
