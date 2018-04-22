News By Tag
German Canter for Research and Innovation (DWIH): Hidden Champions - an Engine for Economic Success
Panel hosted on May 3rd, 2018 by DWIH, EUCOR- The European Campus, and the ESMT Berlin
What better way to highlight challenges and opportunities of the Hidden Champions model, than to test is against two of the most cutting-edge technologies and their trail of start-ups, small and mid-size businesses and industries. With best use cases from the areas of Blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence the panel discussion will examine the economic, scientific and societal foundations of our transatlantic relationship.
