Falling Walls Lab New York Invites Talented Researchers & Professionals to Showcase Innovative Ideas
New York, May 30. In 2017, international Falling Walls Labs are taking place all over the world. Who is eligible? Bachelor and Master students, postdocs, young professionals, entrepreneurs and junior professors whose latest university degrees were completed less than 5 years ago. Groundbreaking research projects, initiatives, ideas and business models from all disciplines are welcome.
The winner of every international Falling Walls Lab will be invited to the Falling Walls Lab Finale in Berlin on November 8, 2016 and he/she will receive an A.T. Kearney Scholarship for the Falling Walls Conference on November 9, 2016. In total, 100 applicants will qualify for the Finale in Berlin. Each finalist will receive the opportunity to present his/her research, idea, or business model within three minutes in front of a high-caliber jury from academia, research and business. The three winners will receive a cash prize and give their talks again on the grand stage of the Falling Walls Conference in front of 800 guests the following day.
The aim of the Falling Walls Lab is to foster scientific and entrepreneurial innovations and to promote the exchange between outstanding scholars and professionals emerging from different fields of expertise.
The Falling Walls Lab New York will take place on September 14, 2017, at 6pm. Applications can be submitted in two steps: 1) online via www.falling-
Contact:
German Center for Research and Innovation
871 United Nations Plaza
New York, NY 10017
www.GermanInnovation.org
events@germaninnovation.org
212-339-8680
