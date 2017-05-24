 
News By Tag
* Falling Walls Lab
* New York
* Innovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Falling Walls Lab New York Invites Talented Researchers & Professionals to Showcase Innovative Ideas

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Falling Walls Lab
* New York
* Innovation

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Applications for the Falling Walls Lab in New York are now being accepted. Outstanding researchers, entrepreneurs and professionals will have 3 minutes to present their cutting-edge ideas at the German Center for Research and Innovation in NYC on September 14, 2017. Applications are due by June 12.

New York, May 30. In 2017, international Falling Walls Labs are taking place all over the world. Who is eligible? Bachelor and Master students, postdocs, young professionals, entrepreneurs and junior professors whose latest university degrees were completed less than 5 years ago. Groundbreaking research projects, initiatives, ideas and business models from all disciplines are welcome.

The winner of every international Falling Walls Lab will be invited to the Falling Walls Lab Finale in Berlin on November 8, 2016 and he/she will receive an A.T. Kearney Scholarship for the Falling Walls Conference on November 9, 2016. In total, 100 applicants will qualify for the Finale in Berlin. Each finalist will receive the opportunity to present his/her research, idea, or business model within three minutes in front of a high-caliber jury from academia, research and business. The three winners will receive a cash prize and give their talks again on the grand stage of the Falling Walls Conference in front of 800 guests the following day.

The aim of the Falling Walls Lab is to foster scientific and entrepreneurial innovations and to promote the exchange between outstanding scholars and professionals emerging from different fields of expertise.

The Falling Walls Lab New York will take place on September 14, 2017, at 6pm. Applications can be submitted in two steps: 1) online via www.falling-walls.com/lab/apply  2) Three minute video to events@germaninnovation.org by June 12. The Falling Walls Lab New York is hosted by the German Center for Research and Innovationand supported by the Falling Walls Foundation and A.T. Kearney, a global management consulting firm (Founding Partner) and Festo, worldwide supplier of pneumatic and electrical automation technology (Global Partner).

Contact:

German Center for Research and Innovation
871 United Nations Plaza
New York, NY 10017
www.GermanInnovation.org
events@germaninnovation.org
212-339-8680
End
Source:
Email:***@germaninnovation.org Email Verified
Tags:Falling Walls Lab, New York, Innovation
Industry:Non-profit
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
German Center for Research and Innovation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share