Falling Walls Lab Competition to Take Place in NYC

GCRI will host the Falling Walls Lab New York, a competition and opportunity for the next generation of academics to share their ideas and innovations.

--In the quest to find solutions to today's global challenges, new walls will need to fall in science and society. Nine entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers will present their ground-breaking projects, business plans, entrepreneurial and social initiatives inat the German Center for Research and Innovation in New York onThewere selected from a diverse applicant pool to compete at the German Center for Research and Innovation in NYC, one of approximately 50 Falling Walls Lab locations worldwide. Theof the competition in NYCto compete against the winners of the other Falling Walls Labs and participate in the Falling Walls Conference on November 9, the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.The Falling Walls Conference is an annual gathering of forward-thinking individuals from over 80 countries. Each year twenty of the world's leading scientists are invited to Berlin to present their current breakthrough research. The aim of the conference is to:· Identify solutions to global challenges and discover international breakthrough research.· Connect outstanding researchers from different disciplines.· Build bridges between business, academia, politics, and the arts.· Communicate the latest scientific findings to a broader audience.· Inspire people to break down walls in science and society.For more information, visit www.falling- walls.com and www.germaninnovation.org German Center for Research and Innovation871 United Nations PlazaNew York, NY 10017www.GermanInnovation.orgpress@germaninnovation.org212-339-8680