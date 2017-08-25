 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Falling Walls Lab Competition to Take Place in NYC

GCRI will host the Falling Walls Lab New York, a competition and opportunity for the next generation of academics to share their ideas and innovations.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The German Center for Research and Innovation (GCRI) will host the Falling Walls Lab, a global forum for innovators to pitch their research and business ideas on September 14, 2017, at the German Center for Research and Innovation New York.

New York, August 31, 2017 – In the quest to find solutions to today's global challenges, new walls will need to fall in science and society. Nine entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers will present their ground-breaking projects, business plans, entrepreneurial and social initiatives in three-minute pitches at the German Center for Research and Innovation in New York on September 14, 2017.

The nine finalists were selected from a diverse applicant pool to compete at the German Center for Research and Innovation in NYC, one of approximately 50 Falling Walls Lab locations worldwide. The winner of the competition in NYC will receive a free trip to Berlin to compete against the winners of the other Falling Walls Labs and participate in the Falling Walls Conference on November 9, the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Falling Walls Conference is an annual gathering of forward-thinking individuals from over 80 countries. Each year twenty of the world's leading scientists are invited to Berlin to present their current breakthrough research. The aim of the conference is to:

·         Identify solutions to global challenges and discover international breakthrough research.
·         Connect outstanding researchers from different disciplines.
·         Build bridges between business, academia, politics, and the arts.
·         Communicate the latest scientific findings to a broader audience.
·         Inspire people to break down walls in science and society.

For more information, visit www.falling-walls.com and www.germaninnovation.org

Contact:

German Center for Research and Innovation
871 United Nations Plaza
New York, NY 10017
www.GermanInnovation.org
press@germaninnovation.org
212-339-8680
