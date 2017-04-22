News By Tag
Bifocal and Progressive Lenses Now Available at Coolwinks.com
Bifocal and progressive lenses are two most important types of lenses that enables an individual to see better and solve the problem of poor vision. Both of them offer vision correction for different areas and you need to choose the best one.
Bifocal lenses are dual-vision lenses designed to provide vision for distant and closer objects. They feature two areas of vision correction segregated by a line crossing across the lenses. The top portion is used for seeing distant objects while the bottom portion is used for near-vision. Bifocal lenses are recommended for people having presbyopia, a condition in which a person experiences blurred or distorted near vision while reading or working on a computer.
Progressive lenses on the other hand are more advanced type of lenses. They encompass a graduated range of vision varying from a distant zone to intermediate and near zone. That is, progressive lenses are designed to offer you with a seamless progression of varied lens powers for all viewing distances. And, that is why progressive lenses cost higher than bifocal lenses.
Benefits of Bifocal Lenses
• There are multifocal lenses having power of two lenses
• Enable you to see distant and closer objects through a single type of lens
• Believed to be helpful for children with myopia
• Recommended for aging people and those with problems like presbyopia
Benefits of Progressive Lenses
• Wearing progressive lenses is a natural way of vision correction
• They are made using advanced technology which ensures minimal distortion to give you a seamless and continuous field of vision
• These lenses are also known as 'no-line bifocal' lenses for all viewing distances, so you don't have to carry an extra pair of glasses like reading glasses
• Reduce eye fatigue and give you a comfortable vision
• They are perfect for computer usage
