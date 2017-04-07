News By Tag
Voting Matters: Coolwinks.com Launches a New Feature- Like and Dislike on the Website
Voting is a great tool in the e-commerce industry which helps a brand know about what its target customers are actually liking and what improvements can be done in a catalog. Coolwinks, thus, has come up with this new feature of Like and Dislike.
The number of votes in favor or not in favor of a particular product result in a positive and negative trend respectively. Also, it is a great way to seek a feedback, move in the right direction to build a successful business and also beat the competition by offering world's best choices to all online shoppers and creating a catalogue that meets their demands.
This like and dislike feature will encourage more and more people visiting the platform to vote for different products. Since not many online platforms offer to vote, but Coolwinks has taken this initiative to get a quick feedback and information on the ideas and choices of every individual visiting the space for buying eyeglasses and sunglasses.
"Customer is always the king. And, that is why to make them feel more special, we have thought of introducing the option of Like and Dislike button on our product pages. Anyone coming to the platform for shopping or even browsing, can like a product or dislike it. This will help us know what their choices are and where we can improvise in terms of merchandise. We are here not to sell what we want but what our customers want," said Ganesh Iyer, Director, Coolwinks.com.
Coolwinks.com is one of the fastest growing online eyewear platforms in India. It caters to men and women of all ages by offering the latest and trendiest collection of sunglasses, both fashion and power sunglasses and all kinds of eyeglasses like prescription eyeglasses, computer glasses and reading glasses.
