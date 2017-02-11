News By Tag
Coolwinks Launches New Line of Eyeglasses!
Coolwinks.com, has added a trendy new collection of eyeglasses for men and women. These products are inspired by global fashion trends. Manufactured using latest technology, these eyeglasses for men and eyeglasses for women.
The all-new eyewear collection from Coolwinks includes reading glasses, computer eyeglasses and prescription eyeglasses. These eyeglasses online are sold at discounted prices making them highly affordable to purchase. In addition, various new eyeglasses brands have been added to the existing line of brands. It is hard to find eyeglasses for men and women online but Coolwinks is here to help you by offering a wide variety of all kinds of eyeglasses.
• Frames of all branded eyewear are made using the highest quality materials and innovative manufacturing processes.
• Find eyeglasses frames made in plastic, acetate, metal and even titanium.
• You can buy computer glasses online with the highest-grade lenses.
• Prescription lenses are available in all brands of eyeglasses.
• The range offers contemporary designs to cater to the modern youth.
• Eyeglasses with photochromic lenses are also available online with Coolwinks.
• Luxurious detailing in every product ensures you stand out amongst your peers.
• Get the perfect eyewear for a professional or a casual theme.
Eyeglasses online retailing requires finesse. Moreover, after shipping over 250,000 orders, Coolwinks has mastered the art of providing customer satisfaction. Various eyewear brands sell online exclusively via Coolwinks, which has enabled the company to provide the best experience and service to millions of Indian consumers.
Coolwinks has always enjoyed goodwill in the market because it ensures that a customer gets an excellent shopping experience along with best vision care products. As the authenticity of eyeglasses brands are sometimes questionable, it requires great attention to detail to ensure customers get only the quality product and nothing else.
Benefits of Shopping with Coolwinks
● Wide range of optical brands and products.
● 100% original product guarantee
● 24/7 customer support
● Free Shipping on any order
● Secure payment gateway
● Multiple payment options
● Free and Easy returns
● Value for money pricing
About Coolwinks.com
Coolwinks® founded in 2016 has a clear focus on providing better vision to millions through quality eyewear. It is one of the best online retailers in India specializing in vision care products with the widest range and of the highest standards of quality! As the wholly owned Coolwinks was incorporated for the sole purpose of selling high quality eyewear to the masses in India and has been instrumental in providing excellent quality eyewear products.
To find more about the Eyeglasses' collection go on https://www.coolwinks.com/
Media Contact
Coolwinks
support@coolwinks.com
End
