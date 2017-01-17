News By Tag
Coolwinks adds new Sunglasses for Men & Women into its line up for India
Coolwinks adds new products to its line-up with sunglasses for men and women. Inspired by the latest global trends, the new sunglasses for men and women sunglasses are all set to imbibe the contemporary spirit of glamour.
The latest collection of sunglasses for men & women brings contemporary design with trendy effects and a profile that gives it the sophisticated look desired by the youth of today. Its fresh multi-faceted styling is the result of the global design trends that that been brought to India by Coolwinks. Express yourself and experience the best sunglasses on the market.
• Modern designs that are trendy with some classic inspired shapes.
• Flawless and functional, the sunglasses lenses are made using the best materials.
• Prescription lenses are available for the brands sold on the website.
• Super fine metal used in construction of the products.
• Luxurious detailing ensures the product looks many times more expensive than depicted by its MRP.
• Trendy designs and modern classics available as part of the new collection.
• Polarized sunglasses with 100% UV protection are available.
• You can buy from brands such as Reebok, LA Express, JRS, and Foster Grant amongst others.
• Wraparound sunglasses offer the best protection and you can get these for affordable prices.
The sunglasses sold offers a range of benefits as it protects your vision and all the while look great on you! If you opt for oversize glasses such as wraparound sunglasses you can be assured that sun light will not sneak through the corners and you are protected against the UV rays of the sun.
• Order prescription sunglasses with your choice of power and features.
• Reebok, LA Express, JRS and Foster Grant offer the best value for money and the highest quality.
• Round Shaped Sunglasses are easily paired with prescription lenses.
• Polarized sunglasses can be ordered with your frame of choice.
• You can order lenses with modern contrast and mirrored lenses.
For more variation and collection visit - https://www.coolwinks.com/
About Coolwinks.com
Coolwinks® founded in 2016 has a clear focus on providing better vision to millions with quality eyewear. It is one of the best online retailers in India specializing in vision care products with the widest range and of the highest standards of quality! As the wholly owned Coolwinks was incorporated for the sole purpose of selling high quality eyewear to the masses in India.
Media Contact
Coolwinks
0124-444-5800
***@coolwinks.com
