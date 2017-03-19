News By Tag
Coolwinks Introduces Foster Grant - A New Sunglasses Brand
Foster Grant is a US based eyewear brand which offers a fashionable eyewear for men and women in form of sunglasses. Styles include wraparound, retro square, pilot frames, Club-master frames, etc. in a spectrum of colors and prints.
The team at Foster Grant is passionate about delivering a superior experience to all its customers. And, designers ensure the collection is up to date and meeting the fashion demands of the market. Every pair of Foster Grant sunglasses features a special layer- MaxBlock® 100% UVA-UVB lens protection.
Styles in Foster Grant Sunglasses
The range of Foster Grant at Coolwinks includes sunglasses for men and women. You can choose from an assortment of styles like tinted pilot sunglasses with double-bridge design, tortoiseshell frames, wraparound sunglasses, retro square sunglasses, butterfly sunglasses, cat-eye sunglasses, gradient square sunglasses, Clubmaster sunglasses and loads of other design.
Colors and Patterns
Discover the latest color trends in Foster Grant collection. From solids to dual tone design and tortoiseshell pattern, there are so many choices to look through.
Affordable and Stylish
Along with quality and style, you can expect price ranges that are totally in your budget. This is what sets the brand apart from other labels in the market that sell quality eyewear but are expensive too.
Ganesh Iyer, Director of Coolwinks.com said, "The collection of Foster Grant is a unique blend of innovative design and quality. It caters to today's fashion conscious youth who aspires to create a bold fashion statement through stylish accessories. And, we are proud to launch this extremely popular American brand on our portal for our valuable customers."
Coolwinks brings to you a complete collection of sunglasses and eyeglasses for men and women. In branded sunglasses, there are top brands. Here, you will also find some of the best online offers and discounts that you can avail on your online shopping.
About Coolwinks.com - Coolwinks.com is one of the India's biggest online retailers of stylish eyewear. Started in the year 2016, Coolwinks.com has gained a huge popularity within a short span of time and today it stands as a pioneer in the eyewear industry. With a massive increase in its turnover in the last few months, the company is evolving with each day bringing innovative products to all its customers. Quality, affordability, comfort, style and customer satisfaction is the only focus of this e-store.
It offers a wide-ranging catalog of fashion sunglasses, prescription sunglasses, and power eyeglasses for both men and women from top brands.
To find more about the premium sunglasses collection on Coolwinks, pls go here https://www.coolwinks.com/
