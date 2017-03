Coolwinks Introduces Foster Grant - A New Sunglasses Brand

Foster Grant is a US based eyewear brand which offers a fashionable eyewear for men and women in form of sunglasses. Styles include wraparound, retro square, pilot frames, Club-master frames, etc. in a spectrum of colors and prints.

-- Foster Grant is one of the most trusted names in eyewear industry. Started in the year 1929 in the United States of America, this brand boasts of superior styling and premium quality materials used in manufacturing the range of trendy sunglasses to meet all your needs. The catalog of Foster Grant offers fashionable sunglasses, sports sunglasses, driving sunglasses, polarized sunglasses, mirrored sunglasses, and reading glasses. All these are available at Coolwinks.com, a leadingin India.The team at Foster Grant is passionate about delivering a superior experience to all its customers. And, designers ensure the collection is up to date and meeting the fashion demands of the market. Every pair of Foster Grant sunglasses features a special layer- MaxBlock® 100% UVA-UVB lens protection.The range of Foster Grant at Coolwinks includes sunglasses for men and women. You can choose from an assortment of styles like tinted pilot sunglasses with double-bridge design, tortoiseshell frames, wraparound sunglasses, retro square sunglasses, butterfly sunglasses, cat-eye sunglasses, gradient square sunglasses, Clubmaster sunglasses and loads of other design.Discover the latest color trends in Foster Grant collection. From solids to dual tone design and tortoiseshell pattern, there are so many choices to look through.Along with quality and style, you can expect price ranges that are totally in your budget. This is what sets the brand apart from other labels in the market that sell quality eyewear but are expensive too., Director ofsaid, "The collection of Foster Grant is a unique blend of innovative design and quality. It caters to today's fashion conscious youth who aspires to create a bold fashion statement through stylish accessories. And, we are proud to launch this extremely popular American brand on our portal for our valuable customers."Coolwinks brings to you a complete collection of sunglasses and eyeglasses for men and women. In branded sunglasses, there are top brands. Here, you will also find some of the best online offers and discounts that you can avail on your online shopping.Coolwinks.com is one of the India's biggest online retailers of stylish eyewear. Started in the year 2016, Coolwinks.com has gained a huge popularity within a short span of time and today it stands as a pioneer in the eyewear industry. With a massive increase in its turnover in the last few months, the company is evolving with each day bringing innovative products to all its customers. Quality, affordability, comfort, style and customer satisfaction is the only focus of this e-store.It offers a wide-ranging catalog of fashion sunglasses, prescription sunglasses, and power eyeglasses for both men and women from top brands.To find more about the premium sunglasses collection on Coolwinks, pls go here https://www.coolwinks.com/ sunglasses/