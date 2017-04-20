 
Stellar Blue Technologies Launches New Website for Badger Laboratories & Engineering, Inc

Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Badger Laboratories & Engineering, Inc.
 
 
APPLETON, Wis. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Stellar Blue Technologies, a Fox Valley, Wis. based digital marketing firm, launched a new custom website for Badger Laboratories & Engineering, Inc. Based in Neenah, Wis., Badger provides analytical testing and environmental consulting services for industrial, municipal, and private clients. While this website is Stellar Blue's first project completed for Badger, Stellar also is in the process of building an entire back-end portal for the company.

When visitors first come to the website, they are captivated by beautiful photos involving watery scenes. Users gain more extensive knowledge of Badger's services as they scroll through the home page. The navigation bar at the top of the home page stands out to the visitor, allowing them a variety of ways to learn more information at their leisure. It's simple for the user to reach out to Badger personnel, as they can easily request a quote or make a call based on the layout of the top-most navigation bar. The vibrant colors selected for the website give visitors a better feel for what Badger is all about, hinting toward services related to water and the environment. At the bottom of the home page, users are greeted by further contact details.

"It was a pleasure working with the team at Badger Laboratories & Engineering, Inc.," says Graphic Designer Jordan Ashwood. "I'm excited to see the new site bring in more business and allow the community to learn about their vast capabilities."

The custom website is designed with a simple and clean interface to more adequately display Badger's services and specialties. It's also built with WordPress integration and a quote form. Both features give way for ease of use.

Learn more at: http://www.badgerlabs.com/

Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/ for more information.

Contact
Stellar Blue Technologies
***@stellarbluetechnologies.com
