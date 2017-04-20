 
Industry News





Are you manufacturing in the best temperature for optimum efficiency?

When do you act to ensure that employees are working in the best temperature for optimum efficiency?
 
 
STAFFORD, England - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- No doubt there are many factors surround this subject, however, the leading question would be: 'What is the impact on a business when the temperature rises?'

At a time when profitability is tight, competition is strong and demand for products is high, having a minimum staff turnover is highly beneficial for business growth and retention. Therefore, the time to check what impact high temperatures have on your food manufacturing and production is now!

There have been various studies that have looked at the optimum working temperature. And although there are guidelines and workers directives, businesses' regularly fail to prepare for periods of peak temperature, particularly in the UK. As a result, you may see a significant decline in operating efficiency levels. A decrease that is often just accepted as a norm, that goes unnoticed or ignored, and efficiency levels are only restored once the temperature reduces.

Many manufacturers take a sandbagging approach, they wait until the river is overflowing and causing disruption before they try to mitigate the extent of the effects. Consequently, this lack of preparation can have a detrimental effect on manufacturing and operation.

It's also no surprise that peak temperatures regularly occur when business is in high demand. This especially applies to the food industry. Food manufacturing environments are highly vulnerable to efficiency declines, particularly in areas of high processing and where cooking occurs.

The unpredictability and constant UK weather fluctuation can make it seem almost impossible to prepare for such uncertainty. However, the key to retaining operating efficiency, regardless of the unpredictable British weather is to plan ahead, rather than taking the sandbagging approach by searching for last minute solutions.

So now is the time to plan ahead. Perform assessments of the production and processing areas to determine what could be affected by the rise in external temperatures. Establish what measures or equipment could be put into place to ensure optimum efficiencies at all times especially during higher temperatures.

Although it depends on the physical size of a business, its operations and processes the initial outlay for efficiency retention solutions do not have to be expensive. In fact, many solutions that retain cooler temperatures in production areas can be supplied for far less than the cost to the business from loss or production inefficiencies. And once solutions are put into place they will provide a wealth of benefits that will ensure maximum operating efficiency at all times.
https://www.hvds.co.uk/

HVDS

Your Trusted Partner in Clean Air


+44 (0)1785 256 976

The food manufacturing industry has recommended HVDS for its products, services and advice. As a result, we have become a 'Trusted Partner in Clean Air' to the Food Manufacturing industry. If you require more details about temperature regulating and operating efficiency please contact us.

HVDS, Rebecca Savage
01785256976
rebecca.savage@hvds.co.uk
End
