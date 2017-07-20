News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Air Handling Surveys for the Food Manufacturing Industry
In an initiative to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and reduce the level of airborne contamination across the food manufacturing industry, one of the UK's most successful clean air specialists have launched a scheme of free air handling surveys.
Not only do air handling systems ensure a good level of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and a hygienic production environment, but they help to reduce the cross contamination caused by airborne impurities. Correct air mapping, distribution and ventilation within a food manufacturing environment is essential. The locations of the air handling equipment, ductwork and ventilation systems need to minimise airborne contamination.
In an initiative to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and reduce the level of airborne contamination across the food manufacturing industry, one of the UK's most successful clean air specialists have launched a scheme of free air handling surveys. Specialising solely within food industry air hygiene and air management, 'Trusted Partners in Clean Air' HVDS are concentrating on making food industry air filtration, ventilation, and air handling a better experience by providing free air handling site surveys.
"The objective of the free air handling surveys is to provide the food manufacturing industry with a better understanding of their air handling systems. This will ultimately enhance the site operation, manufacturing and lower safety and contamination risks. Each of the air handling site surveys are tailored around the individual customer and their manufacturing needs. The information that we provide in our free site surveys will enable manufacturers to make calculated decisions. Not only to improve their level of air hygiene, but also significantly increase operating efficiency and lower energy costs." – Mark Stevens, Managing Director, HVDS.
The air hygiene professionals HVDS operate solely within the food industry, where they are continuously developing an outstanding reputation for technical guidance, customer understanding and the highest possible quality of service. The information, products and services that HVDS have provided across the food manufacturing industry have already helped many food manufacturing companies to enhance their own understanding and awareness of air handling, factory hygiene and food safety as a whole, including guaranteed audit compliance.
"We have worked with HVDS now for 3 years. In that time I have received first class service. The team have provided solutions to our problems, excellent design and installation of our CAPEX projects and fantastic documentary support for our audits. The engineers that visit site are professional, courteous and cheerful, and the work done on site has been completed on time with no fuss and no mess left behind. Overall a first class service provider I would recommend to anyone" – Engineering Manager, Kerry Foods.
The air quality products, services and advice provided by HVDS have already proven themselves in the food manufacturing industry. Nearly 150 of the UK's largest food manufacturers have turned to HVDS to provide them with air handling and air management solutions. As a result HVDS has become 'Your Trusted Partner in Clean Air' and dedicated air hygiene experts to food manufacturers around the UK and Ireland.
If you are interested in arranging a free air handling site survey of your food manufacturing or food processing facility, please contact one of the HVDS technical advisers.
https://www.hvds.co.uk/
Contact
Rebecca Savage
HVDS
01785256976
rebecca.savage@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse