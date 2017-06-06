Clean air specialists HVDS in Stafford are pleased to announce its upcoming expansion

Work has already begun on the exciting, new expansion and HVDS are looking forward to the progress over the next few months.

--As 'Trusted Partner in Clean Air', providing filtration, ventilation and air handling products and services to the food manufacturing industry, the air hygiene specialists have seen rapid business development over the last 12 months. Their dedication to providing quality, excellence and outstanding customer service has led to their progression and the demand for the expansion of both their facility and the team.Their knowledge in the field of air handling and their influential expertise across the food manufacturing industry has enabled the Staffordshire based company to provide audit compliance for air hygiene to food manufacturers and processors throughout the Country.Since 2016 the company has matured consistently, undergoing considerable investment in their team and has doubled its employee numbers to offer their customers the best technical support, customer service representatives and air handling engineers. As a result of their investments in products, services and resources over the last year, the air handling professionals have also experienced a rewarding 300% increase in its customer base, which has led to the need for physical expansion of their facility in Stafford."At HVDS we are committed to providing excellence, attention to detail and a high level of customer service. The HVDS mission is to establish a unique position as food industry as air hygiene experts and preferred supplier of air filtration and ventilation products to food manufacturers throughout the UK and Ireland. It is thanks to the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our team that we have experienced such significant development over the last 12 to 18 months. The expansion of our facility will not only provide a wealth of benefits to our customers but also for the local area and community that surrounds our existing facility"The extension to their existing facilities will provide more than 60% additional space and is scheduled to start over the coming weeks. Upon completion, the Company expect to deliver even better turnaround and flexibility as well as a greater stock of standard and none standard products to its customers across the food manufacturing industry. However recruitment for additional engineers, technical advisors and support staff continues for HVDS throughout 2017 and this promises to provide additional service and capability benefits to its customers.