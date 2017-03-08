Is Your Food Production & Manufacturing at High Risk of Cross Contamination?

BRC Requirements for Air Handling in High Care & High Risk Areas in food manufacturing,

-- When you think of cross contamination within a food factory, the air distribution system is not normally the first point of call. Nevertheless, incorrect air flow and air filtration means that the air within a facility can act as a source of contamination.All food manufacturing facilities require efficient air filtration, extraction and ventilation, it is necessary to ensure the air flow containment of these critical working areas.There is information available in relation to management of High Care and High Risk environments. However, a large proportion focus around the production equipment layout, physical contamination, cleaning and hygiene in specific areas. Most food quality standards and regulations give little guidance on air flow, ventilation and air filtration.It is a HACCP legal requirement for food processing facilities to effectively manage microbiological and cross contamination.Manufacturers are required to have a programme of hygiene based inspections performed on High Care and High Risk Areas. These inspections ensure that high standards are maintained and a safe hygienic production environment is in place.These audits involve the critical examination of procedures to ensure that potential risks for contamination in High Care and High Risk Areas have been addressed. This includes the air hygiene management and the air mapping of the environments.The BRC standards state that:This means that the air supply and air distribution will play a significant role in reducing the risk of airborne contamination and recontamination. The flow of indoor air within the high care environment needs to be effectively mapped to minimise contamination.Although many retailers normally look for a minimum of 0.5m/s airflow from Low Care through to High Care, there are no specific requirements for air over pressure in High Care Areas. However good manufacturing practice does require a good level of air filtration and a balance in the ventilation system. In addition, other accreditation schemes and governing regulations may have regulations in place with regards to the air over pressure.The BRC standards state that:This means that the air supply and air distribution in High Risk Areas will play a critical role in preventing the risk of airborne contamination.The BRC standards also state that food manufacturing facilities are required to meet specific requirements for air handling in High Risk Areas:The physical segregation refers to a full separation wall. However, where this form of segregation is not available, alternative procedures should be put into place to prevent microbiological contamination from airborne particles.The method must be validated to demonstrate controls are effective in preventing cross contamination.The management of air filtration within High Risk Areas is crucial to ensure that the air introduced does not contain micro-organisms of concern and not be the source of additional contamination.There are certain aspects that need to be considered:· It is important to carry out a HACCP.· Air intake needs to be located to minimise the intake of contaminated or re-contaminated air· A risk assessment must be conducted to determine the requirement for air filtration.· There is no 'universal' standard for air filtration, the filter grade required will depend on the source of the air and the period of exposure to high risk products.· The effectiveness of the filter employed should be checked by the use of periodic sampling of the air· The air filter replacement frequency is just as important as the air filter specification. The build-up of dust, dirt and grease in the air handling system can result in recirculation of contaminated air.· Without regular cleaning, air will pass through the polluted duct carrying bacteria onto or around the food process areas.· Maintaining positive air pressure compared to adjacent areas.The food industry has seen a rapid evolution of food safety regulations. Many food manufacturers have had to make developments to processes, procedures and resources to remain compliant with regulations.As a result of changing consumer habits and a rise in the demand for specially manufactured dietary foods, there is a continued growth in the 'types' of food manufacturing facilities that we are seeing in the food industry. In many cases, each manufacturing process is different and requires a unique layout of a facility.Although this proves to benefit the consumer and reassures manufacturing quality, it does however mean that it isn't easy to provide a 'universal' solution for individual air hygiene and air handling requirements. On the other hand, it can be simplified, and overall the requirements for air handling in High Care and High Risk Areas can be defined to:The inbound or fresh air supply into High Care and High Risk Areas needs to undergo sufficient filtration to reduce or prevent the risk of airborne contamination. And the air extraction mapping of the potentially contaminated air that is produced within the High Care and High Risk areas is filtered and distributed in a way that will help prevent cross contamination.