Once A Teen, Now a Miss...Meet Miss Brooklyn

Former Miss Brooklyn's Outstanding Teen competes as Miss Brooklyn
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Brittney Hollingsworth was Miss Brooklyn's Outstanding Teen 2011, and she placed 1st Runner Up at Miss New York's Outstanding Teen. Now at 22 and as Miss Brooklyn, she will be stepping on the Miss New York stage for the first time as a Miss this May.

A Brooklyn native, this senior at the College of Staten Island has chosen Dance: Movement Towards Better Health as her platform. Since winning her title in September 2016, she has spent time throughout the city making appearances, volunteering, and sharing her story. In March, during Women's History Month, she was awarded by Sister's With Purpose for her work in the community, and maintaining her role as a superb role model.

Brittney is on her way to being a licensed social worker, and has the difficult task of choosing between Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Hunter College, and the College of Staten Island for graduate school after being accepted to each schools' Master's program. She is proud of her Latina and West Indian culture, and will be showcasing this love in the talent portion of competition May 26 to May 28. On May 28, she hopes to join Leigh-Taylor Smith, and become the next Miss Brooklyn to become Miss New York.

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, Brittney will be hosting a mother-daughter dance party to benefit the Children's Miracle network. Follow her at @missbrooklynorg for more info on Instagram.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shekinah Monee at 347.725.1182 or email at missbrookorg@gmail.com.
End
Source:Miss Queens Scholarship Org
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:3477251182
Tags:Miss Brooklyn, Brittney Hollingsworth, Dance
Industry:Beauty
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Features
