Once A Teen, Now a Miss...Meet Miss Brooklyn
Former Miss Brooklyn's Outstanding Teen competes as Miss Brooklyn
A Brooklyn native, this senior at the College of Staten Island has chosen Dance: Movement Towards Better Health as her platform. Since winning her title in September 2016, she has spent time throughout the city making appearances, volunteering, and sharing her story. In March, during Women's History Month, she was awarded by Sister's With Purpose for her work in the community, and maintaining her role as a superb role model.
Brittney is on her way to being a licensed social worker, and has the difficult task of choosing between Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Hunter College, and the College of Staten Island for graduate school after being accepted to each schools' Master's program. She is proud of her Latina and West Indian culture, and will be showcasing this love in the talent portion of competition May 26 to May 28. On May 28, she hopes to join Leigh-Taylor Smith, and become the next Miss Brooklyn to become Miss New York.
On Saturday, May 13, 2017, Brittney will be hosting a mother-daughter dance party to benefit the Children's Miracle network. Follow her at @missbrooklynorg for more info on Instagram.
On Saturday, May 13, 2017, Brittney will be hosting a mother-daughter dance party to benefit the Children's Miracle network.
