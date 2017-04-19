News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
One Last Hoorah for Miss Queens
Miss Queens gives her all in her last attempt at the Miss New York crown
Mackenzie's platform is Hope, Health, and Healing: Eating Disorder Awareness and Prevention. She has spent her year lobbying to make sure that eating disorder prevention and care is protected by health insurance. This matter is close to Mackenzie's heart as she is a survivor of anorexia, and understands that more people are living with this "inner demon" than you know.
As Mackenzie continues working on her platform, touring with Annie, and volunteering her time at schools teaching dance, she also is raising money for the Children's Miracle Network. This past week alone, she assisted in raising more than $800 for the Children's Miracle Network.
While her dream is free healthcare for everyone, her true hope is that everyone sees her light when she's in their presence. You can catch Mackenzie on April 30, 2017 on the Annie stage in New York. Purchase a ticket here: http://ikehall.com/
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shekinah Monee at 347.725.1182 or email at missqueensorg@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse