One Last Hoorah for Miss Queens

Miss Queens gives her all in her last attempt at the Miss New York crown

-- Queens, NY, 4/25/17– Right off thestage, Mackenzie Perpich, will be taking her final bow on the Miss New York stage on Sunday, May 28. She has previously placed 4Runner Up, and won the preliminary talent award in the Miss New York competition. After months of touring the country as a member on the cast of, Mackenzie has had a taste of what it would be like to be Miss America, as she has also made numerous appearances as Miss Queens across the nation. She is back to prove that she is the best choice as Miss New York and move one step closer to earning the crown of Miss America.Mackenzie's platform isShe has spent her year lobbying to make sure that eating disorder prevention and care is protected by health insurance. This matter is close to Mackenzie's heart as she is a survivor of anorexia, and understands that more people are living with this "inner demon" than you know.As Mackenzie continues working on her platform, touring with, and volunteering her time at schools teaching dance, she also is raising money for the Children's Miracle Network. This past week alone, she assisted in raising more than $800 for the Children's Miracle Network.While her dream is free healthcare for everyone, her true hope is that everyone sees her light when she's in their presence. You can catch Mackenzie on April 30, 2017 on the Annie stage in New York. Purchase a ticket here: http://ikehall.com/ artists.htm# 11 If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shekinah Monee at 347.725.1182 or email at missqueensorg@gmail.com.