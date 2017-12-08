Client Appreciation Holiday Party

Contact

-- We can never say thank you enough! This past Monday, December 11, Wellington Hair Spa took the time out to show appreciation to their loyal customers and threw a holiday party. While theseason is over, at Wellington Hair Spa, we can never say thank you enough.The party's atmosphere was set by DJ Tracy Leonard and the ambiance was festive with the lights low and set to red. Wellington has served many movers and shakers within the entertainment industry and on the social scene. The Appreciation Holiday Party was hosted by model Damaris Canales and Miss Black NY USA, Rhaven McIver. In attendance were TV Consultant and wcj Beauty Queen Nia Woods, Celebrity Chef Rachel Henry, Magazine Editor Melissa, and many other tastemakers and influencers.If you were unable to make the event, you have until December 31to take advantage of the holiday specials. We look forward to serving you, and feel free to take advantage of our referral service.A special thank you to sponsors: Harmless Harvest Coconut Water, Palmer's, Vanessa, Melvin Wright, and Chef Rachel.Wellington Hair Spa in nestled in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. Founded by Patrick Wellington, his goal is help you express your personality, give you cutting edge style, all while helping you obtain the healthiest hair. Patrick Wellington has over 20 years of exceptional experience in styling celebrities, executives and exclusive clientele. He also specializes in cutting edge styling and black hair care. Learn more here: hhtp://www.wellingtonhairspa.com.