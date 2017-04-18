News By Tag
* Arcgis
* Tennessee
* Gis
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GEO Jobe to share "The Power of GIS, Simplified" at the 2017 TNGIC Conference
Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, will be in attendance and represent at the annual TNGIC Conference
The duo will be glad to meet with you to discuss our popular ArcGIS Online solutions including the Admin Tools suite of productivity Tools for administrators (available free, pro and for Portal), the GEOPowered Cloud solution for the enterprise, custom mapping solutions for facilities, EDU, local government, and utilities, as well as details of the UAV / UAS services to support clients from these industry verticals and others (construction, agriculture, mining and more).
Jeremy Weber will be on hand to discuss recent announcements about the GEOpowered Cloud hosting options supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions. This from Jeremy Weber, GEO Jobe VP of Enterprise Operations, "While all clients can benefit from enterprise GIS capabilities, we've identified certain bottlenecks (cost, infrastructure, knowledge) that act as barriers to implementation and thus barriers to our mission. To overcome these challenges, we've created our GEOPowered Cloud - A platform offering shared and dedicated hosting supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions." Jeremy will be available to share more with Esri business partners and clients on how the company's solution can support and integrate with their solutions. See http://www.geo-
Neill Jobe will be available to answer questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. Recall, GEO Jobe recently added a 3rd licensed UAV pilot to the team to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, agriculture, forestry, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management. The group supports solutions that span custom GIS development, web mapping, aerial mapping, 3D data, and cloud hosted solutions via our GEOpowered Cloud, the perfect integration with UAV data projects! See more at http://geo-jobe.com/
More about GEO Jobe at the 2017 DevSummit in this blog post: http://www.geo-
About TNGIC
TNGIC (Tennessee Geographic Information Council) was established in 1994 to improve the connection between the various agencies working with GIS in Tennessee. In January of 1990, 16 people met in Nashville and formed the Tennessee Natural Resources GIS Users Group. The preliminary purpose of this group was to share information about technology development and databases to avoid duplication of effort. See more about the TNGIC at http://www.tngic.org
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Connect with the GEO Jobe team at www.geo-jobe.com or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse