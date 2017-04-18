News By Tag
G2 Insurance Services Expands Team With Two Experienced Account Executives
Debbie Lange, Bob Rice each bring extensive insurance backgrounds and knowledge to roles
Debbie Lange and Robert Rice specialize in personal lines insurance (home, auto, umbrella, watercraft and other) and working with small- to mid-size commercial accounts. Both offer clients the experience and knowledge needed to identify proper coverages in an increasingly complex insurance environment.
"Debbie and Bob bring more than strong insurance industry backgrounds to our growing professional team," said Thomas Gaumond, President of G2 Insurance Services. "Their approaches to business lead with integrity and service, which all customers want and appreciate. We're thrilled to add their knowledge, energy and enthusiasm to our firm."
Debbie Lange comes to G2 Insurance Services from Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she focused primarily on personal lines products. A graduate of the University of Iowa, she has additional sales experience in the pharmaceutical and salon products industries. She is licensed for Auto, Home, Commercial and Life insurance sales.
Robert Rice brings a broad financial industry background covering insurance, banking and mortgages. He previously worked as an agent with First Insurance Solutions, Waukesha. His career includes roles with Chase, Waterstone Mortgage and Conseco (now CNO Financial Group Inc.). He holds insurance licenses for Accident & Health, Property & Casualty, and Life.
Both can be reached at (262) 784-0644 or by e-mailing info@g2insuranceservices.com.
Founded in 2004, and featuring a team of professionals with decades of professional experience, G2 Insurance Services (http://g2insuranceservices.com/
G2 Insurance Services
262-784-0644
***@g2insuranceservices.com
