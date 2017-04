G2 Insurance Services Expands Team With Two Experienced Account Executives

Debbie Lange, Bob Rice each bring extensive insurance backgrounds and knowledge to roles

G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance" since 2004

Contact

G2 Insurance Services

262-784-0644

***@g2insuranceservices.com G2 Insurance Services262-784-0644

End

-- G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance," has expanded its professional staff with two account executives who bring years of experience in the insurance industry.andspecialize in personal lines insurance (home, auto, umbrella, watercraft and other) and working with small- to mid-size commercial accounts. Both offer clients the experience and knowledge needed to identify proper coverages in an increasingly complex insurance environment."Debbie and Bob bring more than strong insurance industry backgrounds to our growing professional team," said Thomas Gaumond, President of G2 Insurance Services. "Their approaches to business lead with integrity and service, which all customers want and appreciate. We're thrilled to add their knowledge, energy and enthusiasm to our firm."comes to G2 Insurance Services from Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she focused primarily on personal lines products. A graduate of the University of Iowa, she has additional sales experience in the pharmaceutical and salon products industries. She is licensed for Auto, Home, Commercial and Life insurance sales.brings a broad financial industry background covering insurance, banking and mortgages. He previously worked as an agent with First Insurance Solutions, Waukesha. His career includes roles with Chase, Waterstone Mortgage and Conseco (now CNO Financial Group Inc.). He holds insurance licenses for Accident & Health, Property & Casualty, and Life.Both can be reached at (262) 784-0644 or by e-mailing info@g2insuranceservices.com Founded in 2004, and featuring a team of professionals with decades of professional experience, G2 Insurance Services ( http://g2insuranceservices.com/ contact.html ) offers a full line of personal, commercial, life and health insurance products. Its staff has the knowledge to help customers choose the best coverage for their needs, and prides itself in creating positive, long-lasting relationships with all its customers. More information is available by calling (262) 784-0644 visiting www.g2insuranceservices.com.