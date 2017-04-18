 
News By Tag
* Personal Lines Insurance
* Health Insurance
* Life Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brookfield
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


G2 Insurance Services Expands Team With Two Experienced Account Executives

Debbie Lange, Bob Rice each bring extensive insurance backgrounds and knowledge to roles
 
 
G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance" since 2004
G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance" since 2004
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Personal Lines Insurance
Health Insurance
Life Insurance

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Brookfield - Wisconsin - US

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance," has expanded its professional staff with two account executives who bring years of experience in the insurance industry.

Debbie Lange and Robert Rice specialize in personal lines insurance (home, auto, umbrella, watercraft and other) and working with small- to mid-size commercial accounts. Both offer clients the experience and knowledge needed to identify proper coverages in an increasingly complex insurance environment.

"Debbie and Bob bring more than strong insurance industry backgrounds to our growing professional team," said Thomas Gaumond, President of G2 Insurance Services. "Their approaches to business lead with integrity and service, which all customers want and appreciate. We're thrilled to add their knowledge, energy and enthusiasm to our firm."

Debbie Lange comes to G2 Insurance Services from Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she focused primarily on personal lines products. A graduate of the University of Iowa, she has additional sales experience in the pharmaceutical and salon products industries. She is licensed for Auto, Home, Commercial and Life insurance sales.

Robert Rice brings a broad financial industry background covering insurance, banking and mortgages. He previously worked as an agent with First Insurance Solutions, Waukesha. His career includes roles with Chase, Waterstone Mortgage and Conseco (now CNO Financial Group Inc.). He holds insurance licenses for Accident & Health, Property & Casualty, and Life.

Both can be reached at (262) 784-0644 or by e-mailing info@g2insuranceservices.com.

Founded in 2004, and featuring a team of professionals with decades of professional experience, G2 Insurance Services (http://g2insuranceservices.com/contact.html) offers a full line of personal, commercial, life and health insurance products. Its staff has the knowledge to help customers choose the best coverage for their needs, and prides itself in creating positive, long-lasting relationships with all its customers. More information is available by calling (262) 784-0644 visiting www.g2insuranceservices.com.

Contact
G2 Insurance Services
262-784-0644
***@g2insuranceservices.com
End
Source:G2 Insurance Services
Email:***@g2insuranceservices.com
Tags:Personal Lines Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Brookfield - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lunar Communications Public Relations & Writing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share