TR Cutler Market Research Reveals Manufacturers Priorities in SupplyChain247

TR Cutler Market Research Reveals Manufacturers Priorities in SupplyChain247
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- TR Cutler, Inc. Market Research (TMR) just released the results of a survey conducted in the first two weeks of February, 2017. The respondents were all discrete manufacturers and all held VP or C-level titles. The universe of completed surveys totaled 401 and inquired about the highest priorities for manufacturers today.

Two-thirds (68%) of the participants said streamlining the supply chain is the highest priority for discrete manufacturing companies. Purchased parts are typically 60% or more of the manufacturing expense, driving tremendous pressure on materials and supply chain executives to trim costs, while simultaneously improving on-time delivery.

Interestingly a near identical percentage (67%) said that ERP (enterprise resource planning) solutions fall short of achieving accurate, real-time, visible supply chain data.

SupplyChain247.com is the ultimate online business resource for reaching transportation, distribution, logistics and supply chain professionals.

About TR Cutler, Inc.

TR Cutler, Inc. was founded seventeen years ago by Thomas R. Cutler. Cutler is the President and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), the largest manufacturing communication firm worldwide with four dozen industry experts and thought leaders on staff. Cutler maintains extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, economists, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide and has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, which now has more than 6,000 global members including journalists, editors, publishers, and economists, worldwide writing about trends, industrial data, manufacturing case studies, material handling profiles, and robotics feature articles. Cutler works with thousands of media outlets to expand the coverage and importance of the manufacturing media coverage.

Cutler has authored more than 6,000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals each published in leading monthly trade magazines, B2B periodicals, blogs, and marquis publications globally. Cutler is the most published freelance industrial journalist worldwide, and more than 3500 industry leaders follow Cutler on Twitter daily at @ThomasRCutler.

Thomas R. Cutler
President/ CEO/ Journalist
***@trcutlerinc.com
