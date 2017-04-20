News By Tag
Marketing Firm Owner Patrick McFadden Predicts the Future of Branding
Richmond Virginia Marketing Expert Predicts the Future of Branding
In his most recent interview with Future of Everything on the future of branding he says, "The future of branding is less about logos and more about becoming knowable, likeable, and trustable. Months from now, branding will be about organizing that experience in which a consumer takes to your business rather than forcing them into the journey that fits your business model. The common challenge will be that large and small organizations have a problem standing out. Products and services will be largely undifferentiated to consumers, and trust will be at rock bottom, especially for unfamiliar brands. So, in order for your organization to be successful, you'll need one very important thing: a differentiated buying experience you create and own."
Aligning his prediction to month and year we may soon live in, Patrick emphasizes the straightforward, simple and practicality of understanding the path to your buisness.
"I'm thrilled to help define the future of branding," said Patrick. "Organizations that focus on their customer win. The branding industry often gets in the way of generating real business. This prediction is really a call to action to focus on your customer experience rather than your logo."
Patrick writes some of the most thought provoking and strategic marketing articles in the world, and works with service based organizations to develop and implement robust marketing plans for growth. He popularized taking a different approach to marketing planning, positioning, and implementation in the small business marketing world. You can connect with Patrick on Twitter @patmmarketing and Instagram @pmcfadden7. You can connect with Indispensable Marketing on Twitter @indispmarketing.
To read Patrick's prediction visit: http://www.futureofeverything.io/
