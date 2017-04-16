News By Tag
Podicko Diamonds - One of the Best Diamond Investment Consultant & Strategist
Invest in the best diamond investment opportunities with the help of Podicko Diamonds
They are committed to monitoring each & every production step right from buying the rough diamonds to prepare them with final polishing. They are empowered with the skilled artisans and thus, successfully carved the unmatched tradition of quality and beauty. From the exclusive bridal collection to the casual diamond jewelry of 2-3 carats and larger.
Podicko is also a long-standing member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the member of the Diamond Exchange, associated with Antwerp World Diamond Centre and also with Diamond Trading Network.
They are also playing a role of the advisor, consultant, and strategist for the investment in diamonds. With diamonds, they are providing the stronger investment opportunity to all those people who are interested in investing in a money-making industry. Furthermore, they define why investment in diamonds is better than investment in stocks, sharemarket, property and other funding deals. The biggest reasons are those assets can be volatile and quite tough to sell off.
It is proved that the investment in diamonds is always beneficial as it ensures strong profits as they never go out of fashion. The value of diamonds always rises by tens of percent as seen over the years. Henceforth, they assist in making an investment in diamonds by recognizing that which diamonds are worth investing.
About the Company: Podicko Diamonds
Podicko Diamonds
+972 3 613 2858
podicko@podicko-
