 
News By Tag
* Handmade fine jewelry
* Podicko Handmade Jewelry
* Handmade Diamond Jewelry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Podicko Diamonds Launches One Of A Kind Engagement Rings

Buy fine diamond engagement rings for fiancé at Podicko Diamonds.
 
 
Diamond Engagement Ring
Diamond Engagement Ring
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Handmade fine jewelry
* Podicko Handmade Jewelry
* Handmade Diamond Jewelry

Industry:
* Jewelry

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW YORK - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- An engagement ring (truly worth a thousand words), supposedly made of a priceless rock, better yet - a diamond, when gifted to one's would-be wife, takes her breath away. One of the golden moments that's not to be forgotten for good is when a man pulls an engagement ring out of the pocket and pop the question "Will you marry me?" to the love of his life.

While there are many reputable diamond jewelry dealers to be found online serving people (with class) with the most beautiful diamond engagement rings, Podicko Diamonds is a respected and trusted name in the diamond market.

They are a family owned business that has been in operations for three generations (now that's something truly remarkable!) in the Israel Diamond Bourse - the Israel Diamond Exchange - where they have a long-standing affiliation. Their business ideology lies around the conception and completion of topnotch diamonds that are worth the investment.

A man on the verge of getting married to his lady love will definitely be spoiled for choice when choosing the most stunning diamond engagement ring. This is because he'll be presented with a dizzying array of choices that seem one-of-a-kind in every aspect.

The diamond specialists at Podicko Diamonds are meticulously involved in every stage of the process to ensure complete quality control as well as quality assurance. In fact, the diamond engagement ring bound to take a fiancée's breath away is handcrafted by extremely talented and experienced craftsmen who have been crafting exquisite jewelry pieces for long.

They produce a great collection of wedding bands. With more than 500 variations in stock, they stringently emphasize on providing a constant supply for their customers. If truth be told, they manufacture special fancy cut bespoke jewelry and entertain special orders as well (by request).

Most of the diamonds shapes are
- White
- F-G Color
- Radiant
- Cushion
- Emerald
- Asscher

Podicko Diamonds takes an immense pride in creating a private label service for its retail brand clients. The rings are primarily sold by luxury jewelry retailers stores located worldwide.

About the Company

Podicko Diamonds( http://www.podicko-diamonds.com/ ) are successfully running a diamond business, from deriving the raw diamonds to creating a wonderful handcrafted jewelry for over three generations. They are also assisting the people with a diamond investment guide where they recommend the best diamond opportunities to make the most of the right investment decision.

Contact
Rina Limor
555 Fifth Ave, New York, New York 10017
800-999-0583
rina.limor.designs@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Handmade fine jewelry, Podicko Handmade Jewelry, Handmade Diamond Jewelry
Industry:Jewelry
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Podicko Diamonds News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share