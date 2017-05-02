News By Tag
Podicko Diamonds Launches One Of A Kind Engagement Rings
Buy fine diamond engagement rings for fiancé at Podicko Diamonds.
While there are many reputable diamond jewelry dealers to be found online serving people (with class) with the most beautiful diamond engagement rings, Podicko Diamonds is a respected and trusted name in the diamond market.
They are a family owned business that has been in operations for three generations (now that's something truly remarkable!) in the Israel Diamond Bourse - the Israel Diamond Exchange - where they have a long-standing affiliation. Their business ideology lies around the conception and completion of topnotch diamonds that are worth the investment.
A man on the verge of getting married to his lady love will definitely be spoiled for choice when choosing the most stunning diamond engagement ring. This is because he'll be presented with a dizzying array of choices that seem one-of-a-kind in every aspect.
The diamond specialists at Podicko Diamonds are meticulously involved in every stage of the process to ensure complete quality control as well as quality assurance. In fact, the diamond engagement ring bound to take a fiancée's breath away is handcrafted by extremely talented and experienced craftsmen who have been crafting exquisite jewelry pieces for long.
They produce a great collection of wedding bands. With more than 500 variations in stock, they stringently emphasize on providing a constant supply for their customers. If truth be told, they manufacture special fancy cut bespoke jewelry and entertain special orders as well (by request).
Most of the diamonds shapes are
- White
- F-G Color
- Radiant
- Cushion
- Emerald
- Asscher
Podicko Diamonds takes an immense pride in creating a private label service for its retail brand clients. The rings are primarily sold by luxury jewelry retailers stores located worldwide.
About the Company
Podicko Diamonds( http://www.podicko-
Rina Limor
555 Fifth Ave, New York, New York 10017
800-999-0583
rina.limor.designs@
