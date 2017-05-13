 
Israeli Diamond Merchant Podicko Diamonds Debuts in UK Market

Podicko Diamonds, one of the leading Israeli diamond manufacturer and consultant is now debuting first time in UK Market.
 
 
Website www.podicko-diamonds.com
Website www.podicko-diamonds.com
 
May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Podicko Diamonds, an iconic Israeli Jewelry brand has debuted in UK diamond market where they are showcasing the latest jewelry collection and bringing forth the investment options with raw diamonds.

In order to expand their business networks across the globe, they emerged as a renowned diamond merchant in the UK market. They are known for their finest jewelry designs and intricate carving which has gained the widespread appreciation for their exclusive patterns.

With three generation experience, they are upgrading their designs according to the latest market trends without affecting their USP that is exclusive patterns with optimum quality. They have carved a niche for their customized hand-made fine jewelry designs and boutiques where the platinum and gold jewelry studded with fancy colored diamonds are captivating the buyer's sights.

Their extensive jewelry range includes eternity wedding bands, tennis bracelets and necklaces with matching earrings. They are backed by the skilled goldsmiths and a talent to carefully carve and bring forth the intricate designs so that you can access the personalized jewelry to serve their clientele.

They have gained expertise in manufacturing high quality diamond jewelry to create a masterpiece. They welcome their potential buyers to participate in the jewelry creation process right from the rough stone to the completing a final masterpiece. Thus, they set a strong foothold in the industry where they design creatively to serve the widespread jewelry lovers.

Not only for the Jewelry designs, they are also gaining the worldwide appreciation for encouraging people and making them aware of the diamond investment tips and assisting with a guide to determine the right diamond for the investment purpose.

Company Profile:

Podicko Diamonds( http://www.podicko-diamonds.com/ ) is a topnotch name in the diamond industry that's been operating for three generations in the Israel Diamond Bourse and the Israel Diamond Exchange where they have a lifelong membership. They deal with some of the most beautiful wedding bands that are one of a kind.

Contact
Podicko Diamonds
+972 3 613 2858
***@podicko-diamonds.com
