Podicko Diamonds Launches a Huge Range of Lovely Wedding Bands

May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A wedding is a once in a lifetime affair in which two souls are merged into one single entity. And no wedding is deemed to be complete if both fiancé and fiancée don't surprise their partner with the most stunning wedding band. A wedding band should not be seen as a ring, but it's represents a commitment to one's spouse.

If truth be told, a wedding band has numerous physical as well as psychological benefits. Although wedding is a mutual agreement bounded by "till death do them part", the wedding band acts as a reminder of the relationship in several cases.

Looking for the most beautiful wedding band for the fiancée?

Podicko Diamonds, a respected and trusted name in the diamond industry that has grown the business mostly through word of mouth, is the one to rely on for that charming wedding band that will sweep not only the fiancée, but any woman off her feet.

A family owned business that's been in operations for three successive generations is how Podicko Diamonds is spreading its diamond legacy. Their business goal revolves around taking topnotch diamonds right from their conception to completion. The craftsmen at Podicko Diamonds are meticulously involved in every stage of the process so they can ensure complete quality control and quality assurance.

They produce a huge and exclusive range of wedding bands. And being stocked in excess of 500 models, the customers never feel deprived of the most stunning wedding band supplied by this leading diamond company.

Wedding Band - A Lifetime of Beauty!

Most of the diamonds are white, F-G color, and essentially Radiant, Cushion, Emerald and Asscher shapes. The rings primarily sold by luxury jewelry stores scattered across the globe where they pride themselves on creating a private label service for their esteemed clients.

In addition, Podicko Diamonds takes immense pride in manufacturing special fancy cut custom hand-made jewelry as well as special pieces by request for the elite. They carry a huge stock of large diamonds from two carats and up in high clarity, colors and cut in different shapes.

Company Profile:

Podicko Diamonds( http://www.podicko-diamonds.com/ ) is a topnotch name in the diamond industry that's been operating for three generations in the Israel Diamond Bourse and the Israel Diamond Exchange where they have a lifelong membership. They deal with some of the most beautiful wedding bands that are one of a kind.

Address:

Rina Limor
555 Fifth Ave
New York, New York 10017

Contact
Rina Limor
800-999-0583
rina.limor.designs@gmail.com
