Pink and Blue Diamond Earrings Sold for Whopping $51 Million by Sotheby's
The "Apollo Blue" and "Artemis Pink" were the diamonds that were sold as separate lots, and they bashed the low end of the expected range of $50 million to $70 million, but were a record for earrings to be sold at auction, as commented by Sotheby's.
These earrings appeared to be the standout offerings at a Geneva auction of around 400 pieces of jewelry that earned more than $150 million together. Sotheby's said that "The Apollo Blue" – the largest internally immaculate Fancy Blue ever sold at auction went for 37 million francs ($37.5 million) at the hammer price, which excluded fees. However, the total cost was $42.1 million, together with the premium of the buyer.
In the words of the auctioneer David Bennett, who happens to be the chairman of Sotheby's international jewelry division, it was a "very healthy price."
And the matching, 16-carat pink diamond was sold for a hammer price of around $13.5 million. The pair went for a total, not to mention fees, of more than $57 million overall.
Mr. Bennett refused to identify the name of the buyer who spoke sharply for both lots, but the auction house said that the buyer was renaming the "rocks" as "The Memory of Autumn Leaves" for the blue diamond earring and "The Dream of Autumn Leaves" for the pink one.
