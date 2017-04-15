 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* Jobs
* Fairs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Loveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


DAV RecruitMilitary Norfolk Veterans Job Fair May 11

 
 
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Veterans
* Jobs
* Fairs

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Loveland - Ohio - US

LOVELAND, Ohio - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at Nauticus - Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center on May 11, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses. The event will feature more than 57 Norfolk-area exhibitors.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.  Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers."

Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Norfolk event are Bechtel Marine Propulsion Corp., Bed, Bath & Beyond, Cintas Corporation, Farmers Insurance, First Command Financial Planning, Love's Travel Stops, GardaWorld, Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Military Sealift Command, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, Oceaneering International, Inc., Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., Suffolk Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, United States Postal Service, USAA and VCU Health System. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/norfolk-veteran....

In November of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Norfolk event connected more than 250 veteran job seekers with 47 exhibitors including Busch, LLC, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Hearst Television, Lockheed Martin and McKesson Corporation. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 308 interviews and make up to 92 job offers following that career fair.

RecruitMilitary has held 21 events in Norfolk, drawing 7,716 attendees and 885 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,177,733+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
End
Source:
Email:***@recruitmilitary.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, Jobs, Fairs
Industry:Business
Location:Loveland - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RecruitMilitary, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share