DAV RecruitMilitary Norfolk Veterans Job Fair May 11
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Norfolk event are Bechtel Marine Propulsion Corp., Bed, Bath & Beyond, Cintas Corporation, Farmers Insurance, First Command Financial Planning, Love's Travel Stops, GardaWorld, Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Military Sealift Command, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, Oceaneering International, Inc., Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., Suffolk Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, United States Postal Service, USAA and VCU Health System. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In November of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Norfolk event connected more than 250 veteran job seekers with 47 exhibitors including Busch, LLC, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Hearst Television, Lockheed Martin and McKesson Corporation. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 308 interviews and make up to 92 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has held 21 events in Norfolk, drawing 7,716 attendees and 885 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,177,733+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
