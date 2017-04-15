 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Get a Free Cisco SPA303 for Your Small Business from FastPBX

FastPBX is helping small businesses get the most out their phone service by giving away a Cisco SPA303 when you sign up with a business phone service plan.
 
 
MIAMI - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Don't miss out on your chance to get your business started with this offer aimed at benefiting small and medium-sized businesses. By using a Cisco SPA303 to help power your business communications, you'll have a reliable piece of hardware to complement your FastPBX business phone service.

Without question, your small business needs a reliable way to communicate with your customers, prospects, and employees. Implementing a reliable business phone system is only half the battle; if your hardware can't keep up with the capabilities of your phone system, how can you get the most out of the service you're paying for? FastPBX is helping small businesses get the most out their phone service by giving away a Cisco SPA303 when you sign up with a business phone service plan.

"We're hoping to give business owners the chance to experience the quality of Cisco and FastPBX, together," said David Delgado, Director of Sales at FastPBX. "By combining two reliable sources of business communication, we're confident that small businesses will see their communication strategy improve and keep their business growing." Many businesses trying to get started aren't usually in a position to spend hundreds of dollars on a tailored business phone solution in addition to hardware. With affordable service plans available to meet most business communication needs, FastPBX realizes its position to be a resource for a reliable phone system; including a Free Cisco SPA303 is just another way to bring the most value to emerging businesses. To take advantage of this offer, go through https://www.fastpbx.com/free-business-phone-landing-page/ or call 888-988-5355 and press 1.

FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone service a try. FastPBX is dedicated to becoming a leading resource for business phone systems.

Learn more about FastPBX by visiting https://www.fastpbx.com/

Media Contact
Alicia Sandino
305 2053292
webmaster@fastpbx.com
Source:FastPBX
Email:***@fastpbx.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Phone System, Business Phones For Sale, Phone For Small Business
Industry:Telecom
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
