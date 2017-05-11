News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FastPBX Delivers an Innovative Business Phone Service
FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country.
Business owners are always looking for the best available options when it comes to business phone service. FastPBX is allowing business owners to have access to a technology that provides a tailored business communication solution to give medium and small businesses the edge they need to compete and grow.
"We're serious about meeting customer demand and thanks to this unique piece of technology, we're able to do just that," said David Delgado, Director of Sales at FastPBX. "Our customers are able to make our technology work for them because it is meant to cater to their evolving communication needs."
Business phone plans come standard with a 30-day money back guarantee, unlimited calling to the U.S. and Canada, 24/7 U.S. based support, and call continuity.
FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone service a try. With the help of reliable technology, FastPBX is becoming a leading provider of business phone systems and the number one choice for business owners everywhere.
Learn more about how FastPBX can use their innovative technology to grow your businesses by visiting https://www.fastpbx.com/
Contact
Alicia Sandino
305 2053292
webmaster@fastpbx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 11, 2017